On August 15, the Ulster County Legislature unanimously adopted Proposed Local Law No. 7 of 2023, which will authorize the creation of a County registry for those in Domestic Partnerships. Under the Proposed Local Law, the County Clerk shall maintain the registry of Domestic Partnerships, which will remain confidential and grant certifications recognizing the partnership to those who register.

The COVID-19 Pandemic demonstrated the need for those who are not married but in a committed relationship to have a means for legal authority to visit their partner in the hospital, sign a lease together, claim next of kin benefits and other privileges allowed under state law.

“We now join our neighboring counties of Dutchess, Sullivan, Orange, and Delaware in offering a Domestic Partnership Registry. By adopting this Proposed Local Law, we are ensuring County residents receive equal benefits for their loved ones and recognizing the legitimacy and strength of domestic partnerships,” said Vice Chair Peter Criswell (District 7 – City of Kingston), co-author of the Proposed Local Law. “I am especially pleased to co-sponsor this bill with my Republican colleague Legislator Gina Hansut and am grateful to County Clerk Postupack for bringing this need to the Legislature’s attention.”

Following the passage of the Proposed Local Law, the County Executive shall hold an additional public hearing within the next thirty days before signing into law.