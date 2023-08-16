Thu. 8/17

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

In the Palm of Your Hand: A Group Exhibition of Itty-Bitty Works of Art at the Women’s Studio Workshop in Rosendale, 11am.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Hodgepodge Collage. Join fellow art and collage enthusiasts and snip and paste your cares away at this free community gathering at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 6pm.

Fri. 8/18

Sewing Class – Zippers, buttonholes, and hems, oh my! at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Kids Clay Workshop at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Gallery Opening: Susan Angeles – Celebration. Abstract compositions are a celebration of life—bringing vibrant, festive colors that will lift your spirits at the Rosendale Theatre, 6pm.

Sat. 8/19

MyKingstonKids Photography Now Event. Free event showcases the amazing work of students from this popular MKK program led by local professional photographer and program director, Star Nigro at the Matthewis Persen House Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Photographing Your Community with Elias Williams. Weekend workshop exploring techniques and tools for approaching photographic projects within your community at CPW in Kingston, 10am.

ArtStream Community Public Art Festival. Live music, afternoon DJ-set, and artist-led workshops, and 25+ public art installations & artist meet-and-greet! at ArtBuoy in Kingston, 12pm.

Needle Felted Barn Owl Portrait at the Hudson River Maritime Museum, 1pm.

Sun. 8/20

Creation Station Pop-Up – Yayoi Kusama: Meets in Kids Section at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Handmade Leather Mask Market. Shop one-of-a-kind masks, featuring Nature Spirits such as birds, butterflies, flowers, trees, animals, and elemental beings of all kinds, designed and made by Circle Creative Collective in New Paltz, 1pm.

Mon. 8/21

Arts and Crafts: Rock Painting at Belleayre Beach in Pine Hill, 1pm.

Knitters Nook. Whether you knit, crochet, embroider, or enjoy any other type of hand stitching, we invite you to join our weekly group and enjoy each others’ company while working on your craft at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

Craft Group at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, 2pm.

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson, 6:30pm.

Tues. 8/22

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Workshop: The Art, Craft, and History of the Book at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Wed. 8/23

Stockade Taverns Sketch Party! Join master of ceremonies Maxaroonie Miller and try to capture his delightfully awkward and playfully inappropriate drawing theme every Wednesday until 9pm (includes the drawing materials) at Stockade Tavern, 5pm.

Participant Art Show at the Woodstock Library, 5pm.