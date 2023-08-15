Thu. 8/17

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group Kingston Library, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Bard Farm Stand. Season produce, flowers, honey, maple syrup, and other value-added products when seasonally available, produced by Bard students at Library Road on the east side of New Annandale Road in Annandale-on-Hudson, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Renewable Energy for Kids: How to Make a Spinning Water Wheel at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Gabrielle Balkan, What A Map Can Do Book Party at the Germantown Library, 3:30pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Qigong. Experience meditation in motion with certified instructor Patrice Heber at the Kingston Library, 5:30pm.

Trivia with DJ Maxwell at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

“Keep the Lights On.” Weekly Thursday night meetups at the rink, a lights-on, low-music session to practice your skating, learn new moves at Skate Time in Accord, 6pm.

Local Author Janet Hurley Reads from Her Memoir Glove Shy at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Fri. 8/18

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Catskill Ukulele Group at the Olive Free Library, 2:30pm.

Bee Curious: Make Ice Cream at the Library at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 3:30pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 8/19

Children’s Summer Reading Closing Party – Defying the Laws of Gravity at the Kingston Library, 9am.

Gardening for Honey Bees with Grai St. Clair Rice at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 11am.

Phoenicia Flea at Hasbrouck House. 2-day flea market featuring vendors from throughout the Hudson Valley and Catskills area selling handmade jewelry, curated vintage, ethical apparel, local spirits, and more at the Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, 11am.

Tri-State Seafood Fest. 2-day festival at Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center (MJN) in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

Family Portraits at the Kingston Library, 1pm.

Japanese Story Hour at the Woodstock Library, 1pm.

All-Ages All-Abilities Ukulele Meetup at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Brookelane Grand Opening. Celebrate sustainable interior design and decor with music by DJ Will, bites from Lekker and a giveaway. Brookelane (5 Field Ct.) in Kingston, 6pm.

Sun. 8/20

Luke Sarrontonio: Mushroom Love: Talk and Walk. Learn the basics of mushroom ID and how you can play your part in Fungi conservation efforts at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 10:30pm.

Sunday Gathering. Diverse and inclusive community event that tackles a wide range of topics and practices at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 10:30am.

28th Annual Kingston Artists Soapbox Derby. A fun and unique parade of non-motorized, wild, and wacky sculptures rolling down lower Broadway into the Historic Rondout District of Kingston at the Reher Center in Kingston, 1pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Laura Carney, My Father’s List at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery in Woodstock, 2pm.

Intro to Meditation at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 2pm.

Slow Jam at the Gardiner Library, 3:30pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Mon. 8/21

Nature Detectives with Natalie at the Woodstock Library, 10am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Tues. 8/22

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Short and Sweet Book Club at the Town of Ulster Library, 1pm.

Pizza and Games at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

D&D: Strategy and Historical Game Night at the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Wed. 8/23

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Story Hour Presented by The Kingston Library at Broadway Bubble, 3:30pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.