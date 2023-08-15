Thu. 8/17

JB’s House of Music Concert at Boughton Place in Highland, 10am.

The Hardwoods in the Beer Garden at the Colony, 5pm.

Celtic, Folk and World Music – Four Shillings Short. Christy Martin and Aodh O’Tuama will take us on a very special listening journey of music and song as they play each instrument at the Kingston Library, 5:30pm.

Shane Rennison at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Mazzstock Music Festival. Three-day music festival featuring music, camping, live art, and yoga at Mazzstock Field in Marlboro, 6pm.

Twilight Music in the Parks at Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Highland, 6pm.

Cindy Lee / Freak Heat Waves at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Jacob Miller in the Beer Garden at the Colony, 7pm.

Jonny Meyers at the Station Bar and Curio in Saugerties, 7pm.

Deadgrass at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Jonah Smith / Jason Ewald / Andy Stack / Ben Zwerin at the Colony, 8pm.

The E-Block / Jak Lizard at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Pablo Cruise at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Fri. 8/18

Amy Laber in the Beer Garden at the Colony, 5pm.

Jim Pospisil at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5pm.

Adam Fitch at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 5pm.

Kendra McKinley / Camp Saint Helene at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Al Mundy / Soo Do Koo / Allie Young, Twon Woo / DJ Lovely Candela Hyper Saturation Popup at Blackbird Cafe and Infoshop in Kingston, 6pm.

The Hardwoods at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 6pm.

Kerhonkytonk Roadhouse. Cajun zydeco and delicious food at Outpost BBQ in Kerhonkson, 6pm.

Free Music On The Belle: The Trapps at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, 6pm.

Throw It Back: 90’s Y2K Skate Party with DJ Ayo Nish and Moonburger at Skate Time in Accord, 7pm.

JB’s House of Music Concert at Boughton Place in Highland, 10am, 7pm.

Way Behind the Sun at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Flash Band at the Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Plan B Project at Mariner’s Harbor in Kingston, 7pm.

Reelin’ In The Years: An All Star Tribute to Steely Dan. World-class tribute act featuring some of our finest local musicians at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Town Mountain: Lines In The Levee Tour at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wet / Lucy (Cooper B. Handy) at the Colony, 8pm.

The Fugs (see cover story) at the Byrdcliffe Barn in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fantastic Cat Plus Matt Sucich at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

90’s Dance Party w TRYST at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Sat. 8/19

Brunch in the Garden with Markley and Balmer in the Beer Garden at the Colony, 11am.

The German Alps Festival. Full day of traditional German music, food, activities, and of course, beer. Featuring the largest dance floor in the Northeast. Michael J. Quill Irish Cultural & Sports Centre in East Durham at 12pm.

Jazz Brunch by the Millstream with Pete Levin at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch: La Pompe Attack Featuring Doug Munro at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Kate Prascher at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

A Riparian Rhapsody at Seed Song Farm in Kingston, 1pm.

The Wynotte Sisters in the Beer Garden at the Colony, 3pm.

Porch Music: L.T. Maroon at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 3pm.

Cruise Control Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Brad Cole Trio at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 4pm.

Out Loud Hudson Valley Presents the Summer Tea Dance Series at The Academy in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

Shokoloko. Electro-acoustic improvising trio that taps into the diverse sounds and influences of America, Africa, Europe, Asia and beyond at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Amanda and Bryan’s Pop Rock Chocolate Piano Fireworks Party at Graveside Variety, 6pm.

Kerhonkytonk Roadhouse. Cajun zydeco and delicious food at Outpost BBQ in Kerhonkson, 6pm.

Photay and Tyondai Braxton / Jefre Cantu-Ledesma / Ben Vida Trio at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Retrodeo with DJs and Vintage Clothing / Tchotchke Market at Tubby’s in Kingston, 6pm.

Club D’Elf at the Colony, 7pm.

Yngwie Malmsteen / Glenn Hughes / Southbound Beretta / Mainline / Psychoprism at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Torpedoes at the Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Roamin’ Buffalo at the Station Bar and Curio in Saugerties, 7pm.

Sonny & Perley at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Disco Bingo/Ten Pound Chicken: Afternoon BBQ celebrating #20Years20Beers at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 8pm.

Mipso at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Singer/Songwriter Series at Arts Society of Kingston, 8pm.

The Fugs at the Byrdcliffe Barn in Woodstock, 8pm.

Caribbean dance night with Atabeya / KITANI / DJ Shaman Vybez at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Vyntyge Skynyrd at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Nilson Matta Brazilian Voyage: Jazz at the Maverick at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 8pm.

Salsa Night with Cuboricua at The Falcon in Marlboro, 8pm.

Strangehouse Presents: The Crystal Cave: A Darkwave Dance Party with DJ Tryst at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

DJ Extravaganza: DJ Dookz / DJ Sterling / Brother Rich / DJ Moesticky / DJ Majic Juan at the Colony, 10pm.

Sun. 8/20

Kerhonkytonk Roadhouse with Authentic Zydeco Breakfast. Cajun zydeco and delicious food at Outpost BBQ in Kerhonkson, 9am.

TransArt: Jazz in the Valley 2023 in Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie, 11am.

Jazz Brunch with Steve Raleigh at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Brunch in the Beer Garden with Jenna Nichols at the Colony, 11am.

The German Alps Festival (Day 2). Michael J. Quill Irish Cultural & Sports Centre in East Durham at 12pm.

Jazz Brunch by the Millstream with Indigo Trio at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch: The Carleans at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Afternoon Concert: Callie Mackenzie at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 1pm.

Live Mariachi Band at Casa Vallarta in Kingston, 1pm.

Madeleine Grace at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Sunday Bluegrass with Bluegrass Clubhouse in the Beer Garden at the Colony, 3pm.

Porch Music: Louise Mosrie / George Mallas at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 3pm.

The Tonebenders at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Our 200th Show at Hudson House Distillery in West Park, 4pm.

Catalyst Quartet with Gabriel Cabezas Chamber Music at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 4pm.

Levanta at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

96 Bitter Beings / The Schwegs / The Grandstand Jockeys / Andalusion at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Sunday Jazz with Peter Einhorn in the Beer Garden at the Colony, 6pm.

Sunstalkersss Calm in Chaos at the Station Bar and Curio in Saugerties, 7pm.

The Side Cars Band: “A Tribute to The Cars” at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Guy Davis: Benefit for Clearwater at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Marc Delgado at the Colony, 8pm.

Cinema Cinema / Sky Creature / Midnight Dental at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Mon. 8/21

International Mystery Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 2pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Margaret Glaspy at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Tues. 8/22

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Wed. 8/23

Singer Songwriter Night in the Beer Garden at the Colony, 6pm.

Waterfront Wednesday at The Tidewater Center in Saugerties, 6pm.

Jazz Supper with Dave Laks and Tom DePetris at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Jerry Duty: Celebrating the Music of Jerry Garcia at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Songwriters in the round w Becky Pine / MK Skulls / Ian Herchenroder / Griffin Keevil at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Jeremy Baum & The Dirty Funk Contingency at the Colony, 8pm.