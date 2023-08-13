The ‘‘Our towns’’ column is compiled each month by Carol Johnson of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection. The entries have been copied from the August issues of the New Paltz Independent. To get a closer look at these newspapers of the past, visit the staff of the Haviland-Heidgerd Historical Collection at the Elting Memorial Library at 93 Main Street in New Paltz, or call 255-5030.

Arrangements are being made for a Memorial Service for the late President Warren G. Harding which will be held in the Normal School Auditorium on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., new time. All the organizations of New Paltz have been informed to meet at the fireman’s Hall at 2:15 to participate in a parade through the village to the Normal School. The American Legion will send a firing squad and taps will be blown in honor of him who was commander-in-chief of the military and naval forces of the United States. Lawrence H. van den Bergh, the principal of the State Normal School will make the address. Father Curtin, Rev. Ernest Clapp and Rev. F. R. Wilson will participate. The Dutch Arms Orchestra will furnish the music for the singing.

Saturday afternoon the regular Fire Department team played the young men’s Italian Club from Po’keepsie and the fans were treated to the best game of the season. The game was won in the tenth inning by some timely batting. Our local boys were two runs behind, going into the extra inning. Lyons, the first man up received a pass and then Howard Zimmerman lined out a beauty to right field for three bases, scoring Lyons. Jimmy Gaffney came across with a single tying up the score. After Jim stole second Palmer hit a slow grounder which went through the first baseman’s legs and the game was on ice. Young Mitchell pitched a great game for the locals and was invincible up to the seventh inning. Jimmy Gaffney was the star in the field. Jim grabbed a couple of line drives that were labeled for extra bases. Beecher for the visitors also pitched a good game, but did not receive the support.

Automobiles seem to be injuring the boarding business more and more. People take weekend trips with their cars instead of boarding as formerly in one place.There are not nearly as many summer boarders in the Springtown neighborhood this season as usual.

The Riverside is enjoying a large patronage this season, the surroundings are more attractive than ever. The removal of the Bowling Alleys from the rear of the hotel have added to its beauty and sets off the tennis court to better effect. The refreshment pavilion attached to the Casino is very popular and those visiting during the day can dance in the Casino. Good music is furnished by an orchestra piano. During the past week when it rained, we noticed that a number of our summer visitors spent the day at the Casino bowling and dancing. It can be truly said that there are no dull days at the Riverside and it is becoming the most popular resort in our village.

Preliminary work has been commenced on our new park. It will be necessary to drain the south east corner. It has been suggested that a small lake be made at this end of the park.

Allan Zimmerman caught a 3 ¼ pound bass in the Wallkill. This is the largest bass we have heard of caught this season.

The impending coal strike finds Poughkeepsie coal yards with but a limited supply in all the yards. The dealers are endeavoring to supply their regular customers with as much coal as possible, but find great difficulty and delay in securing shipments. There is much disappointment in the country at large that there has been such a long delay in settling the trouble with the coal miners and getting them back to work. People in this village are filling their coal bin now. A. P. LeFevre & Son are filling orders left last May. People learned last winter by sad experience that the best plan was to buy coal early in the season.

The thirty-fourth annual fair of the Ulster County Agricultural Society will be held at Ellenville, August 21 to 25 inclusive. As usual, great interest center on the racing events. Entries for the automobile races to be held Friday, the last day of the fair, are coming in every day. With the large purses offered this year, they promise to be the greatest attraction the Ulster County Agricultural Society has ever offered the thousands of people who pay admission to the grounds. The fair directors have contracted for a fireworks display which has been especially prepared for the fair by the American Fireworks Company of Philadelphia. The program will be of an entirely different nature each of the four nights of the fair.

The observation tower being constructed on Sky Top at Lake Mohonk, in memory of the late Albert K. Smiley, is nearing completion and will be dedicated on August 30. Visitors from all sections have walked to Sky Top to view the tower, which is an engineering feat of no small proportions. It will be known as the Albert K. Smiley Memorial.

Clintondale seemed to be the Mecca toward which the people were going last Thursday evening. And why not? The annual clam bake of the Clintondale Fruit Growers Cooperative Association was under way at the large cold storage plant and the fame had spread of the menu prepared by Covert and Berger to the four winds of the universe. To us it seemed that the population of the universe had led themselves there and mixed with the Clintondalites in the one big feed of the season. Never before have we waited so impatiently for the good things to eat and the serving was a delightful surprise to the 1,700 people who partook. Dancing and motion pictures were the entertaining features of the evening. Good music was furnished by Alsdorf’s orchestra of Newburgh. The parking arrangements were of the best and were under the regulation of four state troopers.

If the weather is clear, the electricity will be turned off Friday from midnight till 6 a.m. in order that some very necessary repairs can be made.