Thu. 8/10

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group Kingston Library, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Wonderful Woodstock Scavenger Hunt at Little Apple Cafe in Woodstock, 11am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Manga Movie and More Night with Carolyn at the Gardiner Library, 4:30pm.

Qigong at the Kingston Library, 5:30pm.

Breaking Up With Plastic at the Kingston Library, 6pm.

Lydia Kiesling, MOBILITY: A Novel, in conversation with Adelle Waldman at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

LGBTQIA+ Rock Climbing Meetup at The Gravity Vault in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Papa Nui Polynesia Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 6pm.

Roxanne Dupuis on “Public Libraries in Crisis: the Challenges Facing a Beloved American Institution” at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Fri. 8/11

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Woodstock Book Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 1pm

Stranger Drinks. Expand your taste horizons and join us for an afternoon of tasting strange sodas from around the globe at the Kingston Library, 3pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 8/12

Blueberry Festival. Celebrate the Blueberry in Ellenville! Blueberry themed festival including Vendors, Food, Music & Blueberry Contests on Canal Street & Liberty Square in Ellenville, 9am.

Ferns of the Forest. Naturalist Lynn Bowdery will be joined by fellow naturalist George Moxham to explore at John Burroughs Nature Sanctuary in West Park, 9am.

Saturday Car Show at the IceTime Sport Complex in Newburgh, 9am.

Kayaking 101. This class is designed to get new paddlers or beginner paddlers comfortable on the water. Learn kayaking maneuvers, safety considerations on the water and time dependent a guided tour at Kingston Point Beach, 9:30am.

Belleayre Car Show and Cruise. Enjoy classic cars, food trucks, scenic gondola rides, a 50/50 raffle, and trophies. Rain or shine at the Discovery Lodge in Highmount, 10am.

Annual Bookbag Giveaway. Sponsored by Esopus Community Foundation, this event provides your child with a brand new bookbag of their choice to fill with new school supplies to give them a head start for the 2023-24 school year. Mario’s will be giving students a slice of pizza and coupons for back to school haircuts from local businesses will be provided at Mario’s Pizza in Port Ewen, 10am.

Depolarizing Within by Braver Angels Hudson River Valley. A free workshop to help you become more aware of your “inner polarizer” and learn methods for disagreeing without contempt and ridicule Christ the King Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, 10am.

Bee Kind: Reading to Dogs at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10am.

Bee Responsible: Wild Mountain Birds at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 11am.

Fire Trucks at the Library. Touch a firetruck, see the hose in action, and ask a firefighter all your burning questions at the Saugerties Public Library, 11am.

World War I: The Somme Offensive at the Esopus Library, 11am.

Late Summer Wellness Weekend. Join us for part or all of our upcoming Late Summer Wellness Weekend to release worry and doubt with yoga, meditation, and qigong practices that build confidence, inner strength, and grounded calm stability at Vitality Yoga Flow in New Paltz, 11:45pm.

Holi Festival of Colors New Paltz. Free Admission, Hourly Color Throws, Live Music, Yoga, Vegetarian Food, Family Fun, and Pet Friendly Celebration at Hasbrouck Park in New Paltz, 12pm.

Yo-Yo Club at the Kingston Library, 12pm.

Japanese Name Writing Workshop for Kids at the Woodstock Public Library, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Woodstock Poetry Society Reading at the Woodstock Public Library, 2pm.

Bard Music Festival Presents Wonderland: A Mad Hatter Afternoon Tea. Unleash your inner Alice and surround yourself with other music lovers on the lawn with performances by the Bouwerie Boys Morris Dancers, lawn games, and other amusements, including signature cocktails and light fare at Blithewood at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 4:30pm.

Orchard Disco. Spend a queer summer night dancing under the stars. Superior Sounds will be serving up the beats while Wilklow Orchard offers pizza & snacks, rain or shine at Wilklow Orchards in Highland, 6pm.

Sun. 8/13

Saugerties Antique Auto Club Car-Truck-Motorcycle Show. 66th Annual Saugerties Antique Auto Club Car Show with cars from any year on display with over 40 trophies to award. Live music and vendors will be available on site at Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex in Saugerties, 10am.

Late Summer Wellness Weekend. Join us for part or all of our upcoming Late Summer Wellness Weekend to release worry and doubt with yoga, meditation, and qigong practices that build confidence, inner strength, and grounded calm stability at Vitality Yoga Flow in New Paltz, 11:45pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Book Signing – Country Life: Homes with William Abranowicz at Rough Draft in Kingston, 2pm.

Sophie Strand, “The Madonna Secret” at St. Gregory’s in Woodstock, 2pm.

Akashic Readings with Kathy Lalonde. Akashic readings enable Kathy to look at what may be holding you back from achieving a goal in life at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 2pm.

Abigail Yasgur, “Max Said Yes” at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery in Woodstock, 2pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Mon. 8/14

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Magic: The Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic: The Gathering Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Kung Fu at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 7pm.

Tues. 8/15

Storytimes at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Children’s Story Hour at Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Center Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 2:30pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

D&D, Strategy and Historical Game Night at the Gardiner Library, 5:30pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Oblong Online: Rose Styron, Beyond This Harbor: Adventurous Tales of the Heart at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, 6:30pm.

Wed. 8/16

Connect and Play at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

The Mashup. Calling all Creatives in the Hudson Valley! Next edition of an electrifying night of networking and connecting with the region’s incredible creative minds to ignite new collaborations and witness the magic that emerges from this vibrant community at Ole Savannah in Kingston, 5pm.

Historic Tales of the Harlem Valley: Life at the End of the Line by Tonia Shoumatoff. Author talk at NorthEast-Millerton Library Annex in Millerton, 6pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Summer Finale Festivities. Free ice cream for the kids, stay for the crafts, games, and excitement at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Cacao Ceremony & Sound Healing Journey at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.