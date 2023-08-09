Thu. 8/10

Stone Soup: Roger Roberts Puppet Co. at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Trance Choir & Reading. A community prayer feedback loop for healing, hope and relaxation. Trance Choir is a hypno-poetic performance weaving together the collective wishes and dreams written by the audience or community. The performance is a spoken word meets ambient guided meditation at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

“Tell Me How You Breathe.” This summer, Loom Ensemble is bringing together a racially diverse team of professional dancers, musicians and theatermakers, to invite you into an outdoors experience at Kingston Point Park, 6pm.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – Extended Cut (1966) at The Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Fri. 8/11

Dying To Know Film Festival. 3 weekends, 14 films bringing filmmakers, experts, resources, and audiences together. Line-up includes award-winning independent films, documentaries, shorts, animation and storytelling performances on caregiving, identity, culture, rituals, legacy, and aging at the Rosendale Theatre, 12pm.

Bevival.com presents the Dying To Know Film Festival: Stopping for Death at the Rosendale Theatre, 1pm.

Movie Matinee: The Bad Guys at the Saugerties Public Library, 1pm.

Family-Friendly Movie Matinees at the Library: The Super Mario Bros. Movie at the Woodstock Public Library, 1pm.

Bevival.com presents the Dying To Know Film Festival: Defining Hope

at the Rosendale Theatre, 4pm.

Sunset Flix & The Catskills Cocktail Club Friday Pop-Ups! Movie Screening: Bridesmaids. Join the Club for food, cocktails, and a movie at Butterfield Bluestone. Bring a picnic blanket, camping chair and your furry friend at the Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, 5pm.

As You Like It. “All the World’s a Stage, and All the Men and Women Merely Players:” The play’s themes of the performances of life, performances of gender, and performances of love are comically woven together as only Shakespeare could in this delightful pastoral comedy at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

Youthscape — Vanaver Caravan. An interactive site-specific performance created in collaboration with The Vanaver Caravan Dance Company’s artists and faculty at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

“Tell Me How You Breathe.” This summer, Loom Ensemble is bringing together a racially diverse team of professional dancers, musicians and theatermakers, to invite you into an outdoors experience at Kingston Point Park, 6pm.

Hudson Film Festival Opening Night Screening, She Came To Me with Featured Short: The Flying Sailor and Gala at the Hudson Hall in Hudson, 7pm.

Film: Master Gardener. A meticulous horticulturist devotes his life to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, a wealthy dowager at Mountain Cinema in Hunter, 7:15pm.

Film: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants at Mountain Cinema in Hunter, 7:15pm.

Fourteenth Annual Variety Show: Broadway. Written & directed by Barbara Jones at the Coach House Players Theater in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Hello, Dolly! At the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Sister Act. The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Million Dollar Quartet. Dramatized take on when four musical superstars met for a legendary studio session. Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Yas Diva: Renaissance. Step into the spotlight and witness an unforgettable evening as Hudson Valley’s finest drag queen, the one and only Andramada, takes center stage at The Roosevelt Bar in Beacon, 8pm.

Hudson Film Festival Opening Night Party at the Hudson Hall in Hudson, 10pm.

Sat. 8/12

Theatre on the Road – Matthewis Persen Reenactor. Meet Matthewis Persen, a key figure in Kingston’s history! Engaging, interactive experience as Persen talks about his life during the Revolution and the aftermath of the burning of Kingston at the Matthewis Persen House Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Hudson Film Festival: Going Varsity in Mariachi Featuring Short A Snowflake Into the Night at Basilica Hudson, 2pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm and 8pm.

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (1985) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 2pm, 8pm.

Going Varsity in Mariachi. This energetic documentary captures the highs and lows of a High School’s Mariachi Oro as a green team strives for the state championship at Basilica Hudson, 3pm.

As You Like It at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

Hudson Film Festival: Perpetrator Featuring: In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket at Basilica Hudson, 7pm.

National Theatre of London / NT Live: GOOD at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

Fourteenth Annual Variety Show: Broadway. Written & directed by Barbara Jones at the Coach House Players Theater in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Hello, Dolly! At the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Shane Torres / Sam Evans / Anthony Zenhauser at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Spiegeltent Presents: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin Cassette Roulette at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 8pm.

Program Seven, The Lark Ascending: British Music for Small Orchestra at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 8pm.

Sister Act. The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Sun. 8/13

Hudson Film Festival: Panel & Brunch at Time & Space Limited in Hudson, 11am.

Fourteenth Annual Variety Show: Broadway. Written & directed by Barbara Jones at the Coach House Players Theater in Kingston, 2pm.

Dance: A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 2pm.

Hello, Dolly! At the Woodstock Playhouse, 2pm.

Million Dollar Quartet at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

Hudson Film Festival: Closing Night Screening of Mutt Featuring Short: When You Left Me On That Boulevard at Time & Space Limited in Hudson, 3pm.

Sister Act. The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 3pm.

The Eternal Memory. Q&A with Director Maite Alberdi at Upstate Films Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 4:30pm.

Spotlight Screening: Oldboy at Time & Space Limited in Hudson, 5pm.

Program Six: London Calling! Fun in Cockaigne! in the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 5pm.

As You Like It at Bird-On-A-Cliff Theatre in Woodstock, 5:30pm.

Paul Reubens Retrospective at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 7pm,

Program Eleven: Vaughan Williams and Shakespeare: Sir John in Love. A semi-staged production by director Alison Moritz at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 8pm.

Mon. 8/14

Watch Together Now – Family Movie Afternoon: Mitchells vs. The Machine at the Esopus Library, 3:30pm.

Tues. 8/15

Bevival.com presents the Dying To Know Film Festival: Everything Went Fine at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Non-Fiction Screening Series: Buke & Gase. A concert and documentary film directed by Steven Pierce, music by Buke & Gase, and an on-stage conversation with band member Arone Dyer and filmmakers at Basilica Hudson, 7:30pm.

Repo Man (1984) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 8/16

Waterfront Wednesdays. Weekly Wednesday events with live-action puppet theater, ecological presentations and creative workshops about Saugerties and the Esopus at the Tidewater Center in Saugerties, 6pm.

Met Opera Live in HD Summer Encore: Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6pm.