To solicit input from residents regarding projects and other initiatives that can directly affect communities, Ulster County executive Jen Metzger announced the launch on Tuesday, August 8 of the “Participate Ulster” website.

Highlighting the frustrating experiences reported by residents using the existing website to locate the information they needed, Metzger proposed the solution, an engaging, easy-to-use website. “The county’s website has long been clunky and difficult to use,” said Metzger. “In the modern age, an engaging, easy-to-use website is essential to good governance, and will help us better serve public needs, hear from residents on issues of concern to them, and improve the flow of information.”

“Participate Ulster” is envisioned as a two-way communications tool for Ulster County residents to learn more about county projects and to provide feedback to the people working on them. Ease of navigation coupled with engagement made convenient is the name of the game. The result, it is hoped, will be expanded participation

“In an initiative that is long overdue,” said information services director Alan Macaluso, “we plan to create a welcoming and accessible website experience, featuring modern search tools and prominently featured services-oriented constituent needs, interests, and engagement capabilities.”

Responding to a June 2022 request for proposals, web development company Granicus was chosen to consult for the county on the website redesign. An RFP review committee made up of county employees had reviewed the responses between August and October 2022. The company will be paid $539,314.

Granicus won’t be working alone. Assisting the Denver-based Gramicus company will be an internal project team. The team has already released a community survey for residents to weigh in and suggest website improvements.

Participate Ulster is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months.