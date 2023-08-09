Thu. 8/10

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Bee Playful: Sensory Art at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 11am.

Paint by the Pond at the Esopus Library, 5pm.

A Creative Arts Workshop on Forgiveness at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Center Community Center in Kingston, 5:30pm.

“Meet the Artist” with Meg Turner and Camille Lenain. Join us every Thursday evening at CPW, when we host illuminating talks with local and visiting artists at CPW Kingston, 5:30pm.

Fri. 8/11

Sewing Class – Zippers, Buttonholes, and Hems, Oh my! at the Gardiner Library, 9:30am.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Paint Party – Sip & Paint at the Lo’Kel-Li Vendor Market at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, 5pm.

Sat. 8/12

Celebrating the Arts in Saugerties. Visit studios, meet artists and see their creations! Free, self-guided tour of 37 studios throughout the Town of Saugerties, 9am.

Summer Celebration Third Annual Draw-A-Thon Block Party. Enjoy free non-stop interactive entertainment taking place inside and outside of the D.R.A.W. studio for a day filled with immersive drawing activities, steamroller printing, face painting, community resources, dance, music, and food all day on Cedar Street and Iwo Jima Lane in Kingston, 10am.

Saugerties Artists Studio Tour 2023 throughout Saugerties, 10am.

Wet-Plate Studio with Meg Turner. 2-day workshop where participants will create a tableau together using various set building techniques in order to create a unique scene to shoot tintypes at CPW Kingston, 9am.

Bard Music Festival, Panel Two: The Artist in Time of War. A panel discussion and Q&A with Moderator Ian Buruma / Tim Barringer / Daniel Goldmark / Imani Danielle Mosley at Olin Hall at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 10am.

Sloop Clearwater’s Hudson River Extravaganza. Educators visit with live fish and macroinvertebrates and present two learning stations on the Library Lawn at the Hurley Library, 11am.

Zine Making Workshop w/ Lisa at Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 3pm.

Artist Reception: Wonders of the Shawangunks: Images from Mohonk Preserve Volunteer Photographers at the Gardiner Library, 3pm.

HERE: NOW | Contemporary Photographers of the Hudson Valley. An opening reception for an exhibition of acclaimed Hudson Valley photo-based contemporary artists who each employ various approaches and techniques to relay stories — primarily of differing cultural backgrounds and identity at the Kleinert/James Center for the Arts in Woodstock, 4pm.

Sun. 8/13

Saugerties Artists Studio Tour 2023 throughout the town of Saugerties, 10am.

Creation Station Pop-Up: Jean-Michel Basquiat at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Hodgepodge Collage at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 4pm.

Palm Springs Cali Vibes Second Sunday Party. Bring your pastels, palms & pink flamingos for a party at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 5pm.

Mon. 8/14

Make Your Own Cornhole Set. Join veteran teacher, woodworker, and craftsperson Kathy Prisco for a three-day workshop as they guide you through the whole process from cutting and shaping the boards to assembly, to personalizing and decorating your boards at Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 5pm.

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson Atelier in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Tues. 8/15

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Sip and Draw. Get creative in this group drawing activity. Beverages and snacks will be provided at CoWork Kingston, 5:30pm.

Wed. 8/16

Workshop: The Art, Craft, and History of the Book at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

The Art of Antique Bottle Detecting at the Esopus Library, 4pm.

Stockade Taverns Sketch Party! Join master of ceremonies, Maxaroonie Miller and try to capture his delightfully awkward and playfully inappropriate drawing them every Wednesday until 9pm (includes the drawing materials) at Stockade Tavern, 5pm.

Margaret’s Monthly Craft: Intro to Batik at the Kingston Library, 6pm.