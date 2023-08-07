More than 40 Kingston-affilated non-profits have received grants of up to $25,000 from the City of Kingston’s ARPA nonprofit services grant program.

In alphabetical order, they are AOH/Irish Cultural Center of the Hudson Valley, Angel Food East, ARC Mid-Hudson, Ashokan Center, Bardavon/UPAC, Beyond the 4 Walls Outreach Program, Bridge Arts & Education, Catholic Charities, Catskill Ballet Theater, Center for Creative Education, Circle Creative, Circle of Friends, Clinton Avenue Church, Community Action, Center for Photography at Woodstock, Family of Woodstock, Healthcare is a Human Right, Hudson River Maritime Museum, Hudson Valley Current, Kingston City Land Bank, Kingston Land Trust, Livingston Street Early Childhood Education, Midtown Arts District (MAD), Max’s Kansas City Project, Mentor Me, My Kingston Kids, O+, Old Dutch Church Kitchen, People’s Place, People USA, Poughkeepsie Farm Project, Riverkeeper, Rupco, Saint Catherine’s Foundation, St. James United Methodist Church, Salvation Army, Tay Fisher’s Community Cornerstone, Tiger Youth Football, Ulster Immigrant Defense Network, Ulster Literacy Association, Voice Theater, YMCA of Kingston & Ulster County, and YWCA.

“Our local nonprofit organizations provide crucial services to Kingston residents, and the organizations that are being awarded these ARPA grants represent a wide array of supportive programs – from providing food to legal counsel, from housing efforts to youth programming,” said mayor Steve Noble. “Kingston is so fortunate to have such incredible nonprofit organizations that provided invaluable services before and during the pandemic. They remain vital to the health of our community. We are pleased to be able to support these nonprofits, with the hope that this grant funding will help them continue their services well into the future.”The City of Kingston is awarding over a million dollars of its American Rescue Plan Act funding with the program. Qualifying organizations had to be a nonprofit or not-for-profit entity within City of Kingston limits or provide services to city residents.

For information on this and other ARPA programs, visit www.engagekingston.com.