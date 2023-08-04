The Historical Society of Woodstock announces the opening of a new exhibition Goin’ to Town — a celebration of the Woodstock Village on Saturday, August 5 at 20 Comeau Drive in Woodstock. An opening reception will be held on August 5 at 3 p.m.

The exhibition includes images and reminiscences of Woodstock’s Town Center from the 1800s to present times. The exhibition will run through September 17 and is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

“I’m goin’ to town.” For generations Woodstockers from all over the township have said these words as they set off by foot, horseback, wagon, bike or car to the Woodstock Village for supplies, for work, for entertainment, to worship, to watch a parade, to protest, to trick or treat, to wait for Santa. Woodstock’s original Town Center was located at the intersection of what is now Route 212 and Mink Hollow Road in Lake Hill. By 1805 this hub of activity had relocated itself to its present site. At that time, “town” was made up of a store, a church, several taverns and small farms. This exhibition will celebrate the Town Center, so vibrant and well-loved.

Also open to visitors is the new permanent exhibit Remembering Woodstock and the newly renovated tool shed, featuring examples of tools used in Woodstock’s past.