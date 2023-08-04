Construction contracts have been signed, and a notice to proceed has been issued for the Dietz Stadium improvements project in Kingston.
Mobilization is expected to begin on Friday, August 11, 2023. Dietz Stadium will remain open to the public until dusk for the next week, or until mobilization begins.
Once construction begins, the city says the project is expected to take 14 to16 months to complete. Follow the project at https://engagekingston.com/dietz-stadium-improvements.
When construction begins, fencing will be installed around the stadium, and the facility will be closed to the public. As part of the pre-construction work, electric service was terminated to the site and all underground utilities and site features have been marked
Andretta Pool will remain open until the end of the summer season, with parking available.The Dietz Stadium improvements project is a $20-plus- million project to renovate and modernize the stadium complex. Renovations include:
- Exterior renovations of the grandstand, including improved ADA-access, a 50-yard-line access tunnel to the locker rooms, new benches, and press box
- Interior renovations of the grandstand, including upgrades to the restrooms, new locker rooms, new mechanical/ electrical services, coaches offices, training room, and improved storage facilities
- New track surfacing, new turf field, and new LED stadium lighting
- New scoreboard with large-screen broadcasting
- All new underground utilities: water, sewer, storm, electric and communications
- Removal of the old concession building and administration building and construction of an open-air pavilion with food truck hookups, concession booth, and referee locker room
- Visitor-side concession area with two restrooms
- Expanded grassed practice area with a track-and-field equipment storage building
- New gated ticket booth at grandstand entrance
- Bus parking at stadium entrance, new parking lots with green infrastructure
- Improved access loop road and sidewalks around the stadium
- Two-way access/egress to Hurley Avenue as well as Joys Lane
- Relocated basketball court with benches and lighting
- Pedestrian access/egress walk to Joys Lane
- New stadium perimeter fencing
- Improved wi-fi and security cameras
- Landscaping, including more than120 new trees
The project started with $2.5 million from the Kingston’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, which helped create the Dietz Stadium master plan as well as Andretta Pool improvementsas and the installation of a new splash pad.
Kingston received two New York State grants for green infrastructure improvements to the parking lot and surrounding drive, $1.5 million from the state Environmental Facilities Corporation and $1 million from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.