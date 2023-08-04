Construction contracts have been signed, and a notice to proceed has been issued for the Dietz Stadium improvements project in Kingston.

Mobilization is expected to begin on Friday, August 11, 2023. Dietz Stadium will remain open to the public until dusk for the next week, or until mobilization begins.

Once construction begins, the city says the project is expected to take 14 to16 months to complete. Follow the project at https://engagekingston.com/dietz-stadium-improvements.

When construction begins, fencing will be installed around the stadium, and the facility will be closed to the public. As part of the pre-construction work, electric service was terminated to the site and all underground utilities and site features have been marked

Andretta Pool will remain open until the end of the summer season, with parking available.The Dietz Stadium improvements project is a $20-plus- million project to renovate and modernize the stadium complex. Renovations include:

Exterior renovations of the grandstand, including improved ADA-access, a 50-yard-line access tunnel to the locker rooms, new benches, and press box

Interior renovations of the grandstand, including upgrades to the restrooms, new locker rooms, new mechanical/ electrical services, coaches offices, training room, and improved storage facilities

New track surfacing, new turf field, and new LED stadium lighting

New scoreboard with large-screen broadcasting

All new underground utilities: water, sewer, storm, electric and communications

Removal of the old concession building and administration building and construction of an open-air pavilion with food truck hookups, concession booth, and referee locker room

Visitor-side concession area with two restrooms

Expanded grassed practice area with a track-and-field equipment storage building

New gated ticket booth at grandstand entrance

Bus parking at stadium entrance, new parking lots with green infrastructure

Improved access loop road and sidewalks around the stadium

Two-way access/egress to Hurley Avenue as well as Joys Lane

Relocated basketball court with benches and lighting

Pedestrian access/egress walk to Joys Lane

New stadium perimeter fencing

Improved wi-fi and security cameras

Landscaping, including more than120 new trees

The project started with $2.5 million from the Kingston’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, which helped create the Dietz Stadium master plan as well as Andretta Pool improvementsas and the installation of a new splash pad.

Kingston received two New York State grants for green infrastructure improvements to the parking lot and surrounding drive, $1.5 million from the state Environmental Facilities Corporation and $1 million from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.