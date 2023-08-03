Pouring fun into the weekend, the Hudson Valley Craft Beverage Festival is on tap for this Saturday, promising a unique gathering of over 30 craft beverage producers. The event will be a showcase for a wide variety of artisanal drinks, from cider, wine, beer, and spirits, to mead, hard seltzer, and kombucha. The festival is not just about savoring drinks, it’s an opportunity to connect directly with the makers, creating a unique platform for supporting small businesses and small-batch producers.

It all goes down this Saturday, August 5th at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, featuring a mind-blowing lineup of beverage-makers and vendors including Angry Orchard, Arrowood Farms, Branchwater Farms, Brooklyn Cider House, Brooklyn Kura, Cooper’s Daughter Spirits, Coppersea Distillery, Enlightenment Wines Meadery, Feel Good Booch, Forthright Cyder & Meadery, Greenpoint Cidery, Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery, Industrial Arts Brewing Company, Inquiring Minds Bookstore, Laughing Gut Kombucha, Lunar Hard Seltzer, Metal House Cider, Obscure Oscillation Brewing Company, Orchard Hill Cider Mill, Paul Brady Wine, Pennings Farm Cidery, Quartz Rock Vineyard, Rockaway Brewing Company, Rose Hill Winery & Cidery, Sabba Winery, The Spirits Lab, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Sundstrom Cider, Taconic Distillery, The Hudson House & Distillery, Treasury Cider, and Whitecliff Wines

In addition to the libations, visitors will also be treated to live music throughout the day. The Jack Spann Band blends blues, country and rock with formidable keyboard skills, taking the stage from noon to 3pm, followed by Lucas Perez from 3:30 to 6:00.

Don’t fret about food – on hand will be wood-fired pizza, burgers, and barbecue.

The tasting and market hours are divided into three sessions: VIP entry from noon to 1pm, the first session from 1-3pm, and the second session from 3:30-5:30pm. Early-bird tickets are priced at $15, while online and at-door tickets are available for $20 and $25 respectively. VIP tickets are priced at $45 for early-birds and $55 online. Entry to the festival includes a souvenir tasting glass. The event is family-friendly, though obviously one must be 21 or older to participate in tastings and purchase alcoholic beverages.

So, if you’re a fan of craft beverages or looking for a way to support local small-batch producers, the Hudson Valley Craft Beverage Festival could be the perfect pour this weekend. More information can be found twinstarorchards.com.