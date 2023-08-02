Thu. 8/3

StoryFaces Performance: Coyote Makes Some Friends at the Gardiner Library, 5pm.

On the Fly Story Slam at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Live Theatre: The Lifespan of a Fact at the Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

Cabaret at The Red Barn in Hunter, 7:30pm.

Always…Patsy Cline at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Fri. 8/4

Family-Friendly Movie Matinees at the Library: Lyle Lyle Crocodile at the Woodstock Library, 1pm.

Movie Matinee: Encanto at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Live Theatre: The Lifespan of a Fact at the Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

Hello, Dolly! at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Cabaret at The Red Barn in Hunter, 7:30pm.

Love’s Labor’s Lost and Open Mic Night at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, 7:30pm.

Laughingstock 9 at the Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sister Act: The Musical at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Always…Patsy Cline at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Sat. 8/5

Ponyo (Gake No UE No Ponyo). A five-year-old boy and a magical goldfish—the daughter of a sorcerer father and a sea-goddess mother—meet and find ways to explore each other’s worlds at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 1pm.

Art, Neural Science, and Music: A Discussion and Music Performance with Nancy Princenthal and Joseph LeDoux at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 2pm.

Gisela Stromeyer: Just Like That. Different performers present their unique interpretation of a poem and create a musical/dance movement interpretation at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 6pm.

Love’s Labor’s Lost and Open Mic Night at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, 2pm, 7:30pm.

Live Theatre: The Lifespan of a Fact at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm, 7:30pm.

Movies Under The Walkway: Super Mario Bros at the Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Hello, Dolly! at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Cabaret at The Red Barn in Hunter, 7:30pm.

Always…Patsy Cline at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Sister Act: The Musical at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Fantastic Negrito. Film Screening, Q&A, and acoustic performance presented by Radio Woodstock and Nectar’s. Part love story, part historical excavation at the Bearsville Theater, 8pm.

Sun. 8/6

Sunksqua Mama Nuchwe Puppet Parade & Cantastoria #3 at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm.

The 16th Annual Guelaguetza Festival of Poughkeepsie: a Binational Celebration at Victor Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

Round The Bend Theatre Presents a Reading of Machines Eat People by Max Gill at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 1:30pm.

Hello, Dolly! at the Woodstock Playhouse, 2pm.

Always…Patsy Cline at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 2pm.

Sister Act: The Musical at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

The Hudson Valley Flamenco Festival Presents Somos Flamenco at the Rosendale Theatre, 4pm.

Classic Silent Film with Live Music Score: The Golem – How He Came Into The World at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

Mon. 8/7

Family Movie Afternoon: Yes Day at the Esopus Library, 3:30pm.

Church & State: A Staged Reading Fundraiser at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Tues. 8/8

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 8/9

Matinee Movies Book to Movie: Dune at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Love’s Labor’s Lost and Family Night + Workshop at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, 5:30pm.

Met Opera Live in HD Summer Encore: Rossini’s The Barber of Seville at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6pm.

Music Fan Series Presents Carole King Home Again: Live in Central Park at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.