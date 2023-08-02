The Kingston Artists Soapbox Derby rolls again on Sunday, August 20 at 1 p.m.

Throughout the decades, this unique family event has been attracting thousands of spectators to cheer on professional artists, families and kids in their creations as they roll down lower Broadway in Kingston’s waterfront district.

The day starts at 11 a.m. when participants park their creations on Broadway by the corner of Spring Street where they register their entries. The rules are simple: Wheels are not required but if riding in a car, it must be able to steer and stop and be capable of keeping in place on an incline. At the starting line-up, all cars will be inspected for steering and stopping capabilities. Entries determined to have insufficient breaking will be required to go down the hill tethered to a rope to keep the car from speeding away.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m., alerting the crowd with a marching band and an entertaining procession of the Wild Women troupe. As the entries roll down the hill, commentary will be provided by Mark Marshall, the MC this year and will be broadcast live by Radio Kingston on the Tutto Italiano show.

Entries are judged for their creativity, originality and engineering. At the end of the “race,” Professor Louie and The Crowmatix will be entertaining the crowd this year while the judges choose the winners and the public gets a chance to pick their favorite for the People Choice Award at the awards ceremony in TR Gallo Park. Over $1500 will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in the adult and youth divisions. Gift certificates and trophies will be awarded to all runner-ups.

For more information or if you wish to volunteer, join the Wild Women troupe, register your entry, sponsor a soapbox or need technical assistance, call the Artists Soapbox Derby hotline at 917-450-1772 or visit http://www.KingstonArtistSoapboxDerby.com, and email KASBD2021@gmail.com.

This event is sponsored by the City of Kingston, Radio Kingston and Ulster County Tourism.