Thu. 8/3

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group Kingston Library, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Chess Club at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Poetry with Rosemary Deen at the Stone Ridge Library, 1:30pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Naturalist Passport. Program that offers hands-on, interactive nature programs designed for children of all ages.at the Forsyth Nature Center in Kingston, 3:30pm.

Story Hour at the Broadway Bubble in Kingston, 3:30pm.

Anime Club at the Kingston Library, 4pm.

Read to Philo at the Saugerties Library, 4pm.

Bee Responsible: Support Our Pollinators at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4:30pm.

“Keep the Lights On.” Weekly Thursday night meetups at the rink, a lights-on, low-music session to practice your skating, learn new moves with Skate Time staff, and meet your local skating community at Skate Time in Accord, 6pm.

Trivia with DJ Maxwell at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Boozing For A Greener Future at the Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Poetry Reading with Linda McCauley Freeman and Darcy Smith at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Catskills in Kingston, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Fri. 8/4

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Preschool Story Hour: Learn About the Library at the Stone Ridge Library, 9:30am.

Mahjong at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

A (Belated) Birthday Celebration for Harry Potter at the Esopus Library, 4:30pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:15pm.

Summer Hudson Valley Cannabis Roll Call at Seasoned Delicious Foods in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Teen After Hours Game Night at the Stone Ridge Library, 6pm.

Reptile Encounters at Davis Park in West Shokan, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Bee Playful: After Hours Game Night at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 8/5

Disabilities Awareness Parade at the People’s Place in Kingston, 9am.

Esopus Repair Cafe. Bring your beloved but broken items for our experienced repair coaches to fix while you watch at Ascension Church in West Park, 10am.

Barbie Bash at the Bistro at 357 Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie, 10am.

Ukulele Play at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Forest Farming at the Olive Free Library, 11am.

Bank of America Museums On Us. Attend one of over 225 cultural institutions across the U.S. offering BOA card holders free admission on the first weekend of every month with your Bank of America card at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 11am.

First Sail. Two hour Introductory Sail aboard historic Catboat Tidbit with a certified instructor at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 11am, 2pm.

African Dance at Mountainview Studio in Woodstock, 11:30pm.

Adult D&D at the Saugerties Library, 12pm.

Annual Hudson Valley Craft Beverage Festival. Live music, food, and craft beer tastings at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 12pm.

Board Game Cafe at the Gardiner Library, 12:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Second Chance Book Club at the Kingston Library, 3pm.

All-Ages All-Abilities Ukulele Club at the Kingston Library, 3pm.

Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout Saturdays at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Sun. 8/6

Community Reiki: Individual Sessions by Hudson Valley Community Reiki at the Gardiner Library, 12pm.

A Conversation with D&H Historian Bill Merchant on the Solaris. A discussion about the many industrial activities that were concentrated on the Upper Rondout Creek in the 19th century, largely fostered at the D&H Canal in High Falls, 12:30pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Chess Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1:30pm.

Woodland Walk: A Glimpse into the Past at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 3pm.

The Gospel of The Hold Steady: Book Talk and Signing at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Mon. 8/7

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Woodstock Mayapple Writers’ Retreat Public Reading at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Writers Group at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

Lego Club at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Writers Group with Cathy Arra Group 1 at the Stone Ridge Library, 4pm.

Elting Book Club at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Library, 5pm.

Tarot Club at the Saugerties Library, 6pm.

Magic: The Gathering Draft Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Teen Battle of the Books at the Saugerties Library, 6:30pm.

Make Sushi at the Stone Ridge Library, 6:30pm.

Magic: The Gathering Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Kung Fu at Mountainview Studio in Woodstock, 7pm.

Tues. 8/8

Super Special Story Time: Meet a Pet Tortoise at the Gardiner Library, 10am.

Mahjong at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at Kingston Library in the First Floor Meeting Space, 11am.

Friends Forever Storytime at the Esopus Library, 11am.

Short and Sweet Book Club at the Town of Ulster Library, 1pm.

Pizza & Games at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 2:30pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Sisterhood Support and Sanctuary at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Hocus Pocus Magic Show with Joe Fischer at the Gardiner Library, 5pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Summer Qi Gong at the Woodstock Public Library, 5:30pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

C.U. Next Tuesday Queer Night at the Salt Box Bar in Kingston, 6pm.

A Journey Through the Chakras. Ann Byrne from Hudson Valley Meditation and Reiki will run a workshop exploring the Chakra System. Find out just what the Chakras are and how they affect our wellness at the Saugerties Library, 6pm.

Monthly Mending Nights. Bring a piece of clothing that needs some repairs (small holes, stains, missing buttons etc.) and let’s artfully mend them at CoWork Kingston, 6:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Wed. 8/9

Esopus Repair Cafe. Bring your beloved but broken items for our experienced repair coaches to fix while you watch at Ascension Church in West Park, 10am.

Connect and Play at the Saugerties Public Library, 10:30am.

Tea Time Book Group at the Stone Ridge Library, 11am.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg Group at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Teen Blackout Poetry at the Town of Ulster Library, 1:30pm.

Summer Story Hour at the Stone Ridge Library, 3pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Book) Club at the Kingston Library, 6:30pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.