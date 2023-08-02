Thu. 8/3

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Summer Reading – Adult Crafts at the Town of Ulster Library, 1:30pm.

Crafternoons at the Olive Free Library, 3pm.

Crafting at the Library at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Craft Together Now! Friendship Bracelets at the Esopus Library, 5pm.

Fri. 8/4

Critique Intensive with Justine Kurland. One-day workshop on a process of making, thinking, and remaking at CPW in Kingston, 9am.

Phoenicia Festival of The Arts. A 3-day event celebrating The Arts with live performances, a Night Market, Art Markets, Psychics, Community Yoga and Tai Chi, Children’s Arts & Crafts, Improv, and Poetry on Main Street in Phoenicia, 10am.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Cosmic Content Release at the Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Lori Silas Gallery Reception at the Esopus Library, 6pm.

Sat. 8/5

Bard Music Festival Presents Panel One: Composer and Nation. A panel discussion and Q&A with Richard Aldous, Leon Botstein, Deborah Nord, and Eric Saylor in Olin Hill at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10am.

Tatzca Willow Basket Making Full Day Workshop with Jes Clark at the Gardiner Library, 10am.

Knitting Group at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

We Donut Mind if You Paint on the Walls at the Kingston Library, 10am.

Summer Take and Make. Sign up to pick up a craft bag and follow along with a video story hour link by Julianna each week at the Stone Ridge Library, 10am.

Bee Creative: Cardboard Kingdom at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 11am.

Bard Music Festival Presents Program Two: Between Two Worlds, London and Berlin. Contextualizes Vaughan Williams among his mentors and peers, juxtaposing two of his songs with chamber works in Olin Hill at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 1:30pm.

Spark Your Creative Thinking at the Woodstock Library, 2pm.

August Exhibitions Opening & Reception at ASK in Kingston, 3pm.

Perspective and Colors at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Laura Zarougian & Little Tree at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 7pm.

Open Space Performance Workshop at ASK in Kingston, 7pm.

Bard Music Festival Presents Program Three: The Symphony and Composing for the Stage in the Fisher Center at the Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Sun. 8/6

Bard Music Festival Presents Program Four: Heirs and Rebels & British Art Songs in Olin Hill at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10am.

Creation Station Pop-Up with Jackson Pollock at the Gardiner Library, 10am.

Drawing with Vlad at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Bard Music Festival Presents Program Five: Entente Cordiale, Britain and France in Olin Hill at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 1:30pm.

Bard Music Festival Presents Program Six: London Calling! Fun in Cockaigne in the Fisher Center at the Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Mon. 8/7

Arts & Crafts: Felt & Wood Animals at Belleayre Beach in Pine Hill, 1pm.

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson Atelier in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Tues. 8/8

Crafternoons at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Crafternoons at the Olive Free Library, 3pm.

Wed. 8/9

Explore Through Art at the Town of Esopus Library, 10:30am.

Kids Clay Workshop at the Woodstock Public Library, 11:30am.

Summer Art Series for Tweens ‘n’ Teens with Michelle Cortez at the Woodstock Public Library, 1pm.

Stockade Tavern Sketch Party at the Stockade in Kingston, 5pm.

Plein Air and Sip. Beginner landscape painting class paired with food and drinks at The Dutch in Saugerties, 5:30pm.