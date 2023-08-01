Repair Café Woodstock will take place on Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Woodstock Community Center, located at 56 Rock City Road in Woodstock.

At the Repair Café, volunteers work on your broken item while you stay to watch, sometimes assist, and ideally to learn. They work on lamps, small appliances, jewelry, electronics, wood items, furniture, clothing, knits, knife and tool sharpening and more. The listening corner will be available. Some special offerings on August 5: Repair and repotting of houseplants, just bring your own pot. Tuning and simple repairs of fretted instruments (guitars, ukuleles, banjos, mandolins, etc.). Hand reading. On the café side, there will be ice coffee and tea at no charge, and baked treats and fruit will be for sale.

This Repair Café Woodstock is a Woodstock Transition initiative and is sponsored by the Woodstock Environmental Commission. For more information, visit RepairCafeHV.org or email RepairCafe@woodstock.org.