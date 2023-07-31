Three individuals have been apprehended following the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Dominique Green on July 27, 2023. The tragic incident unfolded at approximately 9:20 pm on Prospect Street near Greenkill Avenue in the City of Kingston, prompting a swift response from the local police department.

Alongside the Kingston City Police Department, the Kingston Fire Department and Mobile Life Support Service were also dispatched to the scene. On arrival, they discovered the deceased victim, Dominique Green, who had fallen victim to a gunshot.

A rigorous investigation led to the identification and arrest of three suspects in relation to the case. Shaliza Dhanraj, 26, from Rotterdam; Malik Fredericks, 25, from Schenectady; and Nyqwan Monroe, 25, a resident of New York City, were all arrested and charged. The charges levied against them include two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree murder, all classified as felonies.

The accused were brought before the Kingston City Court for arraignment and, subsequently, were remanded without bail to the Ulster County Jail.

Throughout the investigation, the Kingston Police Department was assisted by a coalition of law enforcement agencies, including the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Ulster Police Department, the New York State Police, the Town of Colonie Police, the City of Schenectady Police, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.