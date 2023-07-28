On the night of July 27, 2023, at around 9:20 pm, authorities from the City of Kingston Police Department were alerted to an incident involving a fatal gunshot on Prospect Street near the Greenkill Avenue. The Kingston Fire Department and Mobile Life Support Service were mobilized to the scene.

Upon reaching the site of the incident, first responders discovered the lifeless body of a recent gunshot victim, later identified as 28-year-old Dominique Green. Police said in a press release the victim was “obviously deceased.”

The police did not indicate they had any suspects in the presumed homicide.

The local police force’s response was bolstered by the presence of multiple law enforcement and emergency services. These included the Kingston Fire Department, Mobile Life Support, Town of Ulster Police Department, the Ulster County Sherriff’s Office, the New York State Police, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages and authorities are seeking further information. Those who might have relevant information are urged to get in touch with the City of Kingston’s Detective Division. They can contact them at (845) 331-8404, or Detective Jason Charest directly via email at JCharest@kingston-ny.gov. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to the Headquarters at (845) 331-1671.