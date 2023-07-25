Thu. 7/27

Dan McCabe in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Live Karaoke and Open Mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Twilight Music in the Parks. Live music, free and open to the public at Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Highland, 6pm.

Jazz at the Beach with Shout Out Saugerties at Saugerties Beach, 6pm.

Magic Tuber Stringband / Post Moves / Austin Cash at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Classical Music: Wael Farouk Piano Concert at the Doctorow Center for the Arts in Hunter, 7:30pm.

The Yacht Lobsters at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Let’s Sing Taylor. A Live Band Experience celebrating the music of Taylor Swift at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Spiegeltent Presents: Leyla McCalla. Catch this classical and folk solo artist in a one-of-a-kind venue at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

The Big Net / Little Mystery / The Fascinating Chimera Project at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Lounge Fly: Tribute to Stone Temple Pilots at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Sonny Rock’s All Star Pro Jam 34 at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Friday 7/28

Too Lazy Boys in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Ryan Leddick at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 5pm.

Sometimes Sinners at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 5pm.

Tashi Dorji / otay:onii / Strugglin’/ Fred Lonberg /Holm / Maeve Schallert / Chantal Michelle / Grace Villamil at Rosekill Farm in Kingston, 5:30pm.

The Shambles at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 5:30pm.

Free Music on the Belle Featuring Chris Washburne and The SYOTOS at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, 6pm.

Music, Food, Tap Takeover at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

Overkill at The Loft in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

90 Proof Band Live at Mariner’s Harbor in Kingston, 7pm.

Painted Blue Sky at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage at The Half Moon in Hudson, 7pm.

R&B Night at Revel 32°. This Friday night we are throwing it back to old school R&B with Basecamp and their DJ DonDon in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Bear Wolf at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Bluegrass Clubhouse in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Jim Campilongo 4 Tet at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Iron & Wine / Half Gringa at UPAC in Kingston, 8pm.

Bartees Strange at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Latin Soul & Dance Night at Tilda’s Kitchen in Kingston, 8pm.

Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen at the Bearsville Theater, 8pm.

Early Elton: “Another Side of Early Elton Trio” at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Spiegeltent Presents: Alicia Hall Moran at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

DJs Tommi Calamari and Karma Larva Presenta: Pazzo! at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Spiegeltent Presents After Hours with DJ Tikka Masala at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10pm.

Sat. 7/29

Brunch in the Beer Garden with Marji Zintz at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Tracy Bonham & Melodeon: Music That Teaches Music at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 11am.

Woodstock Irie Fest at Station Bar & Curio, 12pm.

Jazz Brunch with Art Lillard at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch: Redwood Hill at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Alyssa Sage at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm.

Devin Daversa Live Music at Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro, 1:30pm.

Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash with the Bob Cats Salute to Jerry Garcia & Gratefully Yours at the Beer Garden Big Stage at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Oxford Station Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Taiko Masala in the Widow Jane Mine at The Snyder Estate in Rosendale, 3pm.

Blues Fest 2023: Featuring the Blues Marshals and Friends at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 4pm.

Probable Cause at Arrowood Farms in Accord, 5pm.

Levanta at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 5:30pm.

Sam Weinberg at Mott Projects in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Waster. Local hard rock outfit turns it up to 11 at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Carol / Brennan Wedl / Blue Ranger at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Live Latin Music at Hudson House Distillery in West Park, 7pm.

Cumbia Night w/ Milagro Verde at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 7pm.

Dog Eat Dog / Kings Never Die / Sickbay / Asuna / Faded Line at The Loft in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Amy London / Ron Horton Quartet at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Crawdaddy at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Zach Brock at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Roma & Hungarian World Music Concert and After Party at Marbletown Multi-Arts, 7:30pm.

Big Sister: A 30th Anniversary Concert at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Spiegeltent Presents: Lola Kirke at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Peter More at The Falcon in Marlboro, 8pm.

Lovers w/ DJs Uncle Rudy & Pretty Woman + Special Guest at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Adam Tendler and Alexander Platt Piano Recital at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 8pm.

The McCartney Experience at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Spiegeltent Presents After Hours with DJ Tikka Masala at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10pm.

Sun. 7/30

Brunch in the Beer Garden with Eric Erickson at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Ned and Lynn at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 11am.

Jazz Brunch with Don Miller Jazz Trio at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch: Bruce T. Carroll Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Afternoon Music on the Meadow: Rebecca Martin and Larry Grenadierat at Opus 40 Sculpture Park & Museum, 1pm.

Honoring the River of Life (Guswenta) The Two Row Wampum 10th Anniversary Concert at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm.

Sunday Bluegrass with Uptown Hoedown in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Way Behind the Sun at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Alex Castle at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Danish String Quartet Chamber Music at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 4pm.

Andrew Jordan at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Sunday Jazz with Peter Einhorn in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Nonchalant Night #2 at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Thaddeus Black at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Lori McKenna at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 7/31

The Malvinas at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 7pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Karaoke w Sailor Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 8/1

Storey Littleton / Livia Reiner / Dogs on Shady Lane at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Indigo De Souza / Babehoven at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 8/2

Swdyt?: Grex / Allen Lowe / Lewis Porter Duo at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Open Mic Night at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

The Alex Jornov Band at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.