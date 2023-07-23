The 92nd Woodstock Library Fair on July 22 was a home-town party celebrating Woodstock as a center of the arts: painting, sculpture, poetry, music, fiction, nonfiction, pottery — “all the arts for which this famous small town is known,” said The Friends of the Woodstock Library president Michael Hunt. The children’s section included the bounce house, water slide, a children’s stage, hatmaking and face painting. Each year, the fair honors locals who have contributed to the community. Honorees this year were musicians Cindy Cashdollar and Happy Traum and author Neil Gaiman. This year also marked a return to the traditional food lineup, with the tables of various delights from local restaurants.