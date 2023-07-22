Though it’s not officially designated as such, the Hudson Valley is undoubtedly in the running for wedding capital of New York State. No city is arguably more of-the-moment than Kingston, which also happens to be one of the hottest spots in the area to host a wedding. The city sits at the junction of peak trendiness and convenient distance from New York City.

Let us do you a wedding favor and suggest you consider Kingston as the destination of your celebration.

Kingston’s rising reputation for having a thriving matrimonial industry is more than serendipity. Each year, as Kingston plays host to more weddings, an ecosystem of local businesses, offering specialized wedding services has expanded. This growth has in turn further attracted couples to choose Kingston as their wedding location. It’s a cyclical process – a positive feedback loop of growth that continually reinforces Kingston’s status as a premier wedding destination and simultaneously provides a significant boost to the local economy.

It doesn’t hurt that the city exudes a blend of natural charm and historical richness. Its character is revealed in the diverse array of venues – whether you fancy a quaint, rustic barn or a grand, 19th-century mansion. Converted industrial buildings, relics of the city’s vibrant past, now stand as trendy wedding venues offering an urban, edgy charm. Luxury glampyards along the riverbanks provide idyllic pastoral settings.

These venues do more than just lend an aesthetic, They whisper stories of the city’s past into the collective memory of the wedding celebration.

Kingston is also home to a thriving food and beverage scene that emphasizes the farm-to-table ethos, with a blend of high-end dining experiences and down-to-earth, reasonably-priced comfort food. From caterers to restaurants, it won’t take many tastings before you realize that there’s a bounty of polished culinary gems in the area. The wedding caterers in the area are top-shelf and uniquely creative. You could fill your entire bar with local spirits, wines and beers, and your whole menu with locally- and sustainably-sourced edibles.

For post-reception partying, Kingston offers something for every reveler, from chic speakeasies to punk-rock dive bars. When it’s time to crash, you’ve got your pick of boutique lodging and Airbnbs, as well as affordable hotels and motels.

But for everything Kingston has to offer, the venues themselves are the star of the show (second to the couple getting married, of course). While the city is surrounded by numerous world-class wedding venues within an hour’s drive, this article will shine the spotlight on venues within or near Kingston.

Hutton Brickyards

The Hutton Brickyards is a historical jewel, an architectural testament to the city’s industrial heritage. Once a thriving brick manufacturing site, the establishment has metamorphosed into an epic wedding venue that elegantly blends its rich and rusty history with vibes of contemporary luxury. Its proximity to the riverside enhances its allure, offering guests an unmatched view of the rippling Hudson (and its occasional passing boats) as they partake in the revelries. This isn’t just a wedding venue: It’s a complex of wedding venues amongst other attractions.

Sprawling over 73 scenic acres of riverside property, the Hutton Brickyards is equipped with both indoor and outdoor facilities designed to cater to a diverse array of wedding needs. The Butler Pavilion, the largest outdoor event space, can comfortably accommodate up to 4000 guests (that’s a big wedding). Smaller yet equally charming venue options include the Hutton Hall and the Lidgerwood Pavilion, each capable of housing a sizable gathering. Furthermore, the property is punctuated with 30 guest cabins, the Cottage, and get-ready suites, all of which are designed to provide privacy and water views. “Casual elegance” is a phrase that easily comes to mind on this property.

In 2022, the sister property, Edgewood Mansion, was introduced. A regal edifice constructed in 1873 for renowned brick manufacturer John H. Cordts, Edgewood Mansion has maintained much of its Second Empire-style exterior. Its interior, however, has been revamped to present a juxtaposition of old and new, featuring a dozen guest rooms painted in warm whites and French grays, with 19th-century details accenting contemporary designs.

Senate Garage

The Senate Garage in uptown Kingston, known for its rich architectural design and historical significance, is a unique spot to tie the knot. Once an actual garage, this venue has been thoughtfully transformed to combine elements of its original industrial charm with modern aesthetics. Exposed brick, steel beams, and large casement windows add an urban yet romantic touch, hearkening back to the past while fitting comfortably in the contemporary world.

The venue stands out not only for its structure but also for its surroundings, It’s nestled amidst a collection of historic buildings, each with its own story to tell. The Senate House State Historic Site, one of the oldest public buildings in America, sits adjacent to the Senate Garage, providing a picturesque backdrop for weddings. Its beautiful gardens also offer ideal locations for ceremonies, cocktail hours, and photo sessions.

The Senate Garage is situated near several popular nightlife and dining options, with a variety of restaurants, coffee bars, breweries, and boutique shops within walking distance. This availability of diverse experiences in close proximity to the venue not only enriches the wedding event itself but also provides guests with the opportunity to explore Kingston’s vibrant urban culture.

Beyond its architectural and geographical features, the Senate Garage provides practical amenities to ensure a comfortable event. The venue offers a private suite with a restroom, lounge furniture, a sound system, and a kitchen. It has heat and AC for year-round comfort, and its full liquor license allows for seamless planning of beverage service. The venue can accommodate formal seating for up to 220 guests and is available for all-day rental. It also prides itself on being inclusive, welcoming couples of all orientations, and is flexible to accommodate different religious rituals and food requirements.

The Chateau

The Chateau offers a range of indoor and outdoor spaces to accommodate your event, from intimate gatherings in the Regency and Prive Lounge, to larger receptions in the Crystal Ballroom or the expansive 4500-square-foot Imperial Ballroom. The outdoor garden provides a charming setting for a romantic ceremony. The Chateau takes care of all the details, offering customized planning, expert coordination, setup, cleanup, in-house catering, and an in-house bar. They even welcome outside vendors to ensure every aspect of your vision is brought to life.

The Chateau’s culinary team is versatile, with deep experience in creating custom menus. From delectable hors d’oeuvres and elegant plated meals to indulgent dessert and wedding cake, they offer a diverse range of culinary delights.

The Chateau provides a private wedding suite, coat check, parking, valet parking, and wheelchair-accessible facilities. Beyond weddings, The Chateau is also a popular local venue for elopements, engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and cocktail receptions. Their bar services include famously friendly, professional bartenders, a choice of cash bar, open bar, or limited bar options, a champagne toast, and the option to create a signature drink.

If you’re looking for a simple, straightforward venue that checks all the boxes you’d expect of a wedding, with elegant ambiance to match, The Chateau is a tried-and-true option.

The Venue Uptown

Perhaps the most convenient wedding location in Kingston is The Venue Uptown. Tie the knot with up to 300 of your favorite people in over 8000 square feet of versatile space. This place is a blank slate for you to transform into your wedding fantasy, with an adjacent Best Western Plus offering super-easy accommodations for guests. Chefs are available to fashion a personalized menu.

This option is modern and unpretentious, which might make it the most accessible wedding venue Uptown, if you’re looking for something self-enclosed that’s got all the basics covered.

Wiltwyck Weddings

Wiltwyck isn’t just a golf club – it readily transforms into a remarkable wedding venue. Take your pick of on-site ceremony locations where you can exchange vows amidst a picturesque setting adorned with century-old trees. Vibrant nature and meticulously maintained landscaping provide a breathtaking backdrop. Inside, their ballroom awaits, boasting over 4000 square feet of elegant space for up to 300 guests. From this vantage point, guests can enjoy gorgeous views of the majestic Catskill Mountains and the expansive property.

Wiltwyck Weddings has a ton of experience, so it’s no surprise the staff has a solid reputation for seamlessly planning and executing your special day. The venue offers all-inclusive packages that cover every detail, including a private bridal suite, coat check for guests, on-site ceremony locations, butler-served champagne and mineral water upon guest arrival, elegant table linens and napkins, personalized menu cards, an on-site rehearsal with an experienced event manager, a relaxing day at the pool for the bridal party, a round of golf for the bridal party, a grand tasting to finalize menu selections, and the assistance of signature bridal attendants.

Wiltwyck Weddings goes above and beyond by offering a comprehensive bridal attendant program designed to attend to every aspect of your wedding day. From serving the bride and groom during meals to coordinating the drop-off and pick-up of personal items, the bridal attendants are dedicated to ensuring a seamless experience. They are attentive during photo sessions, providing food and drinks, and offer their assistance to VIP guests, including family members. With meticulous attention to detail, Wiltwyck Weddings anticipates every need so that you can focus on cherishing your special day without a worry.

The Forsyth B&B and Barn

Situated in the historic Rondout neighborhood of Kingston, the Forsyth B&B and Barn presents a unique and intimate setting for weddings, parties, gatherings, and other special occasions. Housed in a meticulously restored 1830s residence, the structure boasts four opulent guest rooms, each with its own private bathroom, along with a separate suite, together sleeping up to 14 guests.

The Forsyth Barn, a beamed, lofted vintage structure basking under skylights, provides seating for up to 60. A cozy loft guest room adds room for two more. A stylish courtyard garden nestled between the B&B and Barn sets the stage for ceremonies or outdoor dining experiences. Gourmet catering services are provided by the in-house chef at Forsyth. To make your event flawless, an accomplished event planner, who is also the owner, is available for assistance.

7 Miles to Kingston

This former cattle farmer’s home has been renovated to offer a charming space to exchange vows. The property boasts picturesque lawns, stunning creekside views, and a pretty sweet pool.

Inside the event space, you’ll find a touch of whimsy with disco balls, white paper balloons, and a spacious dance floor that can accommodate up to 100 guests.

What sets the place apart is its flexibility. You have the freedom to bring in your own vendors, from catering to entertainment, ensuring your wedding reflects your personal style. The venue also provides convenient rentals such as seating, tables, and lighting equipment to make planning a breeze. And after the celebrations, you and your closest friends and family can enjoy a comfortable stay in the main house, which can accommodate up to eight guests. It’s a modest but no less elegant option than the other venues in this list.

Ole Savannah

Ole Savannah, located in downtown Kingston, is making waves as the newest wedding and event venue in the Hudson Valley. While locals know this spot as a waterfront tourist destination and community hub, it’s also an ideal venue to host a wedding on a grand scale.

The Rondout waterfront location is one of the venue’s biggest selling points alongside their state-of-the-art Sperry Sailcloth tent. With the capacity to accommodate parties ranging from intimate gatherings of 20 to larger events of up to 140 guests, Ole Savannah is primed to host weddings as well as other major events. Their commitment to versatility ensures that whether you’re envisioning a casual buffet, a lively cocktail party, or an elegant sit-down dinner, Ole Savannah is dripping in spacious, relaxed ambience by the waterfront, with restaurant-quality food and drink.

Hudson River Cruise

Don’t want to get hitched on land? Hudson River Cruises offers an affordable jaunt on our most famous local waterway for your special day. Live in a panorama of bucolic sights and sounds, seeing the Hudson Valley as river-faring travelers of yore once did. Enjoy a floating sunset reception and return to the glow of the Rondout area, ready to receive revelers at its many restaurants.

Kingston churches

Those of certain faiths have a unique opportunity to host their celebration in one of Kingston’s grand historic churches. There are a number of chapel options to choose from, easy to find as a part of your faith. Particularly breathtaking are the Old Dutch Church (a professive house of worship that’s happy to host Christian covenants), St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, and St. James United Methodist Church, Each is a historic marvel.

City hall

No judgment if you just want to show up, tie the knot, and get on with your wedded bliss. The carefully restored Midtown building is historically significant and architecturally quite pleasing, so you won’t be disappointed with your wedding day selfies. Love doesn’t cost a thing.