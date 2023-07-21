Mayor Noble will appoint Sara Pasti to the Common Council as the Alderwoman for Ward 1, effective August 2, 2023.

Pasti said, “I am pleased to step into this position so that the residents of Ward 1 will have representation on the Council between now and January 2024. While walking the ward this spring, I was able to meet many residents and to hear their concerns. I look forward to addressing their concerns when I assume my new position in August. I also look forward to continuing to walk the ward this summer and fall to meet other Ward 1 residents and to learn their questions and concerns.”

Pasti has lived in the Hudson Valley for over 20 years. She served as the co-chair of the Comprehensive Plan Committee in Beacon, NY, and served on the Beacon City Council for six years. From 2009-2019, Pasti served as the Director of the Dorsky Museum of Art at SUNY New Paltz. She is currently a project manager and community organization consultant specializing in start-up projects, strategic planning, and institutional and capital project fundraising.