The Department of Health in Ulster County is asking swimmers to avoid Kingston Point Beach for an indefinite period, all thanks to some uninvited bacteria deciding to have a party in the Hudson River. This news was announced by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department in a post on Facebook this past Thursday, to the dismay of overheated locals.

The Director of Parks and Recreation, Lynsey Timbrouck, shared that a second round of water analysis will be conducted on Monday by the Department of Health.

She added, with a hint of optimism, “The results are not instantaneous, they’ll take a few days to arrive. With any luck, we’ll have a clearer picture then on when we can welcome back beach lovers.”