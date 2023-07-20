The Town of Hurley has been awarded an $80,000 Ulster County Parks and Recreation Grant that will be used to make improvements at the town park on Dug Hill Road in West Hurley.

The Town Board approved applying for the grant earlier this year, and the town was notified on July 6 that the application was approved.

The money being provided to Hurley is from American Rescue Plan Act funding that Ulster County received from the federal government.

Planned improvements at the park include creating an accessible walking trail, renovating the kitchen in the building attached to the pavilion and adding grass to the property, among other things.

A timetable for the work has not yet been established. Additional upgrades at the park will be carried out with funding from a previous New York State grant.