From July 21st through 23rd, White Feather Farm in Saugerties, NY, will roll out the green carpet for its Second Annual Soil Fest, an amalgamation of art, science, ecology, live performances, and hands-on workshops. The three-day event underscores the role of soil health in our world and its connection to a wide range of fields.

The kick-off day, July 21, sees Lisa Schonberg and Allie Wist steering a hands-on exploration of mushrooms and fungal networks in “Sensory Kinship of the Third Kind.” The workshop, extending from 2pm to 4:30pm, focuses on enhancing our understanding of these overlooked inhabitants of our ecosystem. Schonberg will cap the day with an evocative performance, fusing percussion and electronic music inspired by soil soundscapes, from 6pm-7:30pm.

On July 22, Claire Pentecost unravels soil’s secrets with her workshop on soil chromatography at 12pm. Later, at 2:30pm, Brooke Singer delves into soil’s vital role as a carbon storehouse during the Carbon Sponge Workshop. The day also features a unique beer tasting opportunity at 5pm with Kevin Van Blarcum from West Kill Brewing, highlighting local grain alternatives. Concluding the day on a high note will be a performance by Dust Bowl Faeries, a cabaret-inspired indie rock band, from 7:30pm-9pm.

The final day, July 23, commences with a food demonstration at 12pm by Carrie Dashow and Suresh Pillai from Atina Foods, revealing quick ferment techniques and the preparation of sorghum dosas. At 3pm, participants can immerse themselves in a workshop on biochar and charcoal drawing, guided by Bill Hilgendorf and Muriel Stallworth. The festivity wraps up with a 6pm performance from Arm of the Sea Puppet Theater, presenting the puppet show “Riparian Rhapsody.”

The Second Annual Soil Fest promises a captivating experience blending education, entertainment, and appreciation for soil’s often underappreciated role in our world. Tickets and more information are available at whitefeatherfarm.org.