Thu. 7/20

Exhibition on Screen Series. A five-film series showcasing the most eye-opening museum shows of the year, including Mary Cassatt, Edward Hopper, Camille Pissarro, and Japanese artists at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 4pm.

On the Fly Story Slams at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

On The Main Stage: Summer & Smoke by Tennessee Williams at Bethany Hall at 272 Wall St in Kingston, 7:30pm.

A Conversation: Rick Linklater and Ethan Hawke Talk Cinema at Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 7:30pm.

Always…Patsy Cline at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Barbie. Special early Woodstock fan screening. Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 7/21

Movie Matinee: Minions: The Rise of Gru at the Saugerties Public Library, 1pm.

Henri VIII by Camille Saint-Saëns. French grand opera at its most magnificent at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6:30pm.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at Mountain Cinema in Hunter, 7pm.

Yannis Pappas at the Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 7pm, 9:30pm.

Who is Bozo Texino? (2005). Film directed by Bill Daniel, part of The First Annual Kingston Photo Festival, a free community event, featuring photo exhibitions, portrait studios, hands-on workshops, photo book fair, and film screenings at The Center for Photography Woodstock in Kingston, 7:30pm.

2nd Annual LGBTQ+ Midsummer Social at the Catskill Mountain Shakespeare in The Red Barn in Hunter, 7:30pm.

On The Main Stage: Summer & Smoke by Tennessee Williams at Bethany Hall at 272 Wall St in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Choreography On The Edge. Various choreographers and dance groups curated by Zach Jacobs at the Arts Society of Kingston (ASK), 8pm.

The Prom at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Always…Patsy Cline at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

On Golden Pond at the County Players at the Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Sat. 7/22

Exhibition on Screen Series. A five-film series showcasing the most eye-opening museum shows of the year, including Mary Cassatt, Edward Hopper, Camille Pissarro, and Japanese artists at Upstate Films’ Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck, 1pm.

Howl’s Moving Castle – Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 1pm.

Yannis Pappas at the Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 7pm, 9:30pm.

Wild Style. Film directed by Charlie Ahearn, part of The First Annual Kingston Photo Festival–a free community event, featuring photo exhibitions, portrait studios, hands-on workshops, photo book fair, and film screenings at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Being Future Being: Land/Celestial by Emily Johnson / Catalyst. An outdoor, multi-scalar, movement-based performance work presented by the Center for Indigenous Studies Presents at the CCS Bard Hessel Museum of Art at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6pm.

Dance: National Dance Institute Summer Residency Performance: RISE at The Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 7pm.

On The Main Stage: Summer & Smoke by Tennessee Williams at Bethany Hall at 272 Wall St in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Spiegeltent Presents: New York, New York by Susanne Bartsch. The eclectic and eccentric cabaret extravaganza from NYC nightlife at the Fisher Center at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Choreography On The Edge. Various choreographers and dance groups curated by Zach Jacobs at the Arts Society of Kingston (ASK), 8pm.

The Prom at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Always… Patsy Cline at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

On Golden Pond at the County Players at the Falls Theatre in Wappingers Falls, 8pm.

Godzilla (Japanese Version, 1954) at The Rosendale Theatre, 9:30pm.

Sun. 7/23

Stayin’ Alive Murder Mystery. An afternoon of fun and live entertainment. The gang is back to open up a club of their own and anything can happen. Live audience interactive show at the American Legion in Poughkeepsie, 2pm.

Henri VIII by Camille Saint-Saëns. French grand opera at its most magnificent at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

On The Main Stage: Summer & Smoke by Tennessee Williams at Bethany Hall at 272 Wall St in Kingston, 2pm.

Always…Patsy Cline at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

The Prom at The Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Choreography On The Edge. Various choreographers and dance groups curated by Zach Jacobs at the Arts Society of Kingston (ASK), 3pm.

Performance: Don’t Make Me Over. An original collaborative performance by artist Jeffrey Gibson (Mississippi Band of Choctaw and Cherokee) with artist, author, and educator Arielle Twist (Nehiyaw [Cree]), a two-spirit trans woman, centered around the narratives and lines that course through the song “Don’t Make Me Over,” Hessel Museum of Art, Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Mon. 7/24

BQM Screening: My Name is Paul Murray at Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 7pm.

Wed. 7/26

Matinee Movies – Book to Movie: The Life of PI at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Henri VIII by Camille Saint-Saëns. French grand opera at its most magnificent at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Dinner & Movie on the Hudson, with Filmmaker Q&A: Our Idiot Brother at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, 7pm.

Horror Movie Nights: Living Dead Girl (1982) at Blackbird Infoshop & Cafe in Kingston, 8pm.