The New Paltz Central School District (NPCSD) is seeking feedback from the community as it puts together its district goals for the 2023-24 school year.

The survey, which went live last week, is open to parents and guardians of students in the NPCSD as well as those who homeschool, students and employees of the district, recent New Paltz High School graduates and even those in the community who have no children in district schools.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Stephen Gratto explained that the ideal approach to setting district goals is to ensure the entire NPCSD community has a forum to share their thoughts.

“One of our first tasks is to reflect on what we have done well in the past and to consider ways that we can improve moving forward,” wrote Gratto. “One thing I have learned in my 6.5 months at NPCSD is that many people are very pleased with the education our students are receiving. I have also learned that not everyone is completely satisfied with the way things are done at NPCSD. If we want to make sure that we meet the needs of EVERY student in our district, self-reflection is necessary.”

The Board of Education is expected to work on district goals over the next month-and-a-half, and plans to take many of its cues from the results of the survey.

The survey includes a ranked 1-5 scale for each of the district’s schools and the district office based on communication of teachers, administrators and staff; academic rigor; quality of instruction; student behavior and discipline; the physical condition and cleanliness of facilities.

Middle and high school specific questions include the quality of interscholastic sports, and extracurricular clubs and offerings. And general feedback is also sought for the district transportation department; the food service and cafeteria program; the district’s commitment to school safety; the district’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; and its commitment to the social-emotional welfare and mental health of students. There are also questions specifically related to struggling learners and special education services. A focus on vocational services and college and career readiness are also included in the survey.

At the administrative level, feedback is being sought on the district’s financial standing and budget process; whether there would be support for a capital project to repair infrastructure and athletic facilities; and whether there are other areas the district might consider for future facility improvements.

“On a side note, our district equity team will be putting out a separate survey in August that will focus more specifically on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the school district,” wrote Gratto. “We will appreciate you taking this survey also when the time comes.”

The district goals survey can be found on the NPCSD website and is open through the end of July. Gratto said the results will be shared at either the August 2 or August 16 meeting of the Board of Education.

During a meeting of the School Board held on Thursday, July 13, Trustee Heather O’Donnell asked if the survey could be sent out again in Spring 2024, in part to see whether the community feels the district is meeting the goals established at the beginning of the school year. Gratto said that would be “appropriate.”

The survey is open through July 31, and can be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScP3oEqdW0W-o2zqCpdmNbayr5m0lmA5w9tMR6GydjqWQ8dfQ/viewform