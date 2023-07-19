Thu. 7/20

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group Kingston Library, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Bee Responsible: Learn About the Woodstock Farm Sanctuary at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 11am.

Story Time at the Woodstock Library, 11am.

Lunch & Learn: America’s Untold Histories at the Kingston Library, 12pm.

Musical Instruments from Around the World with Thomas Workman at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Renewable Energy for Kids: How to Make a Spinning Water Wheel at the Woodstock Library, 3pm.

It’s a Barbie World Costume and Watch Party. Dress up, listen to the soundtrack, and go watch the Barbie movie after at NCG Cinemas at Rewind Kingston, 4pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Book Launch: Carol Goodman, The Bones of The Story at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Trivia with DJ Maxwell at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Fri. 7/21

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Soil Fest. See brief in this issue. White Feather Farm in Saugerties, 12pm.

KC Krop Trunk Show. Get ready for the ultimate fashion extravaganza and here find the hottest designs and unique tie-dye apparel at Made X Hudson Shop in Catskill, 12pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Wrecked And Abandoned at Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 5pm.

Kingston LGBTQ+ Center Early Gen-Z Queer Hangout at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:15pm.

Teen Tarot at the Olive Free Library, 5:30pm.

Duelist Nexus Pre Release at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Opportunities and Challenges in Open Space Preservation with Bob Anderberg, Seth McKee, and Karl Beard at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 7/22

Scavenger Scramble at Mohonk. Over 12 miles of terrain including a 40+ foot Rock Scramble with amazing 360° views, over half of crevices to navigate, carriage trails, footpaths, grassy fields and the Table Rocks section at Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner, 8am.

Moths. Escape the heat in our forest of ferns and explore the world of moths at John Burroughs Nature Sanctuary in West Park, 9am.

Walk Through the Butterfly Tunnel Exhibit at the Hurley Library, 10am.

Birds of Prey and Wildlife Rehabilitation with Ravensbeard Wildlife Center. Learn about the natural history, habitat, unique hunting styles and the rehabilitation stories of some of Ravensbeard’s resident birds of prey at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 11am.

Bee Kind: Farm Animal Storytime with Live Farm Animals at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 11am.

Benmarl Winery’s July Sangria Festival at Benmarl Winery at Marlboro, 11am.

Yo-Yo Club at the Kingston Library, 12pm.

Soil Fest. See brief in this issue. White Feather Farm in Saugerties, 12pm.

Saturday Special: Colonial Herbs. Learn how Colonial Americans used many of the herbs we still cook with today; grab a bag of dried herbs picked from our garden at the Senate House in Kingston, 1pm.

Afternoon Tea Party & Love Songs. An afternoon of food, friends and music: a true afternoon Tea Party with finger sandwiches, scones with butter and jam, and other tasty delights. And tea, of course at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Catskills in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Tinker Street Social Featuring Valery Oistenau, Maureen McNeil, and Ron Gold at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 2pm.

Mid (Night Market) Garden Party. In celebration of Upstate Art Weekend & the Night Market in Rondout, Kingston, join the holding space collective for an evening of art & community at Chicory Naturalist in Kingston, 5pm.

MyKingstonKids Children’s Summer Gala at Energy Square in Kingston, 5pm.

Kingston Waterfront Night Market. Every 4th Saturday from May till September, shops and restaurants will be open late neighborhood-wide festivities, including live music, pop-up vendors, outdoor dining, special menus, store discounts at the Kingston Waterfront, 6pm.

Sun. 7/23

Soil Fest. See brief in this issue. White Feather Farm in Saugerties, 12pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Kingston Then & Now Multimedia Presentation at the Hurley Library, 1:30pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Spiegeltent Presents: Summertime Swing. Local swing impresarios Linda and Chester Freeman of Got2Lindy Dance Studios lead a night of dancing featuring the stylings of one of the most sought-after musicians in the lindy hop world, Gordon Webster at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6:30pm.

Mon. 7/24

Bee Active: Guided Hike at Mill Brook Preserve at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Magic: The Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic: The Gathering Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Kung Fu at Mountainview Studio in Woodstock, 7pm.

Tues. 7/25

Adult Nature Hike / Speak to the Earth with the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail at the Forsyth Park Nature Center in Kingston, 9am.

Creating Music with Code at the Gardiner Library, 11am.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at the Kingston Library in the First Floor Meeting Space, 11am.

Cooling Herbs for Summertime Heat: A Workshop with Wild Beyond Botanicals at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 1pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Pizza and Games at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Trivia Night at the Olive Free Library, 5:30pm.

Book Launch: Wendy Chin-Tanner, King of the Armadillos. In conversation with Alisa Kwitney at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Wed. 7/26

Bee Playful: Water Play for Babies and Toddlers at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 11am.

Creating Music with Code at the Gardiner Library, 11am.

Readers. Of. Young. Adult. Literature. (ROYAL) Book Club. For adults (over 18) that love to read YA books at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Taste of RMV. Casual farm-to-table dining, small-batch wines & ciders by Madi Marshall, craft beers by Great Life Brewing, live music, local art pop-ups at Red Maple Vineyard in West Park, 4pm.

Game Night at the Communal Table at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Family Fun Night: Gross Out Night at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.