Thu. 7/20

Fairy Garden Take Home Kit at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

Fringe City Futures. An exhibition exploring community-based recovery, resilience, and resistance in the Hudson Valley after mid-century urban renewal at MASS Design Group | Hudson Valley Design Lab in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Hodgepodge Collage at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 6pm.

Coloring Club x WYLDE x Hudson Ferry Co. An evening of adult coloring, natural wine, music, and a sunset river cruise with Hudson Ferry Co at WYLDE Hudson, 6pm.

Flying Up the Hudson by Linda T. Hubbard at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Artist Talk by Madeleine Cutrona at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7pm.

Third Thursdays. Curated Performances by Hudson Valley Artists at the Rosendale Theatre, 8pm.

Fri. 7/21

An Hoang “Notes on Nature” Paintings & Works on Paper. Inaugural installation, in their newly formed Gallery: a space to connect deeper to art, design, and fashion, with intention featuring Hudson Valley-based artist An Hoang at At Land in Kingston, 2pm.

D.I.Y. Tie-Dye at the Kingston Library, 3pm.

Joy Ride – Opening Reception at ArtPort Kingston, 3pm.

Bee Kind and Creative: Friendship Bracelets (For grades 3-5) at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 3:30pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Highs of Life Opening Reception at the Trolley Barn Gallery in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Fourth Edition-Upstate Art Weekend (UPAW). Connective annual event, for locals and tourists alike, celebrating the cultural vibrancy of Upstate New York, All Weekend.

Sat. 7/22

The Earth Laughs in Flowers. Opening reception for the newest “kaleidoshow” at The World’s Largest Kaleidoscope. Emerson Resort & Spa in Mt. Tremper, 10am.

Watercolor Class: Paint a Landscape with Emmy Hastings at the Gardiner Library, 10am.

Screenprinting with D.R.A.W. Free workshop; bring any fabric to print on: a t-shirt, a sheet, a canvas tote at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 11am.

Tintype Portraits by Tom Delooza at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 11am.

Dog Photo Portraits with Shannon Greer at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 11am.

In the Palm of Your Hand: A Group Exhibition of Itty-Bitty Works of Art. Featuring food by Common Table – a queer & flexible food space in Uptown Kingston, the premiere of a mural by Kah Yangni and an open studio popup featuring work by Tatana Kellner at the Women’s Studio Workshop in Rosendale, 11am.

Kids Do-It-Yourself Photobooth with CPW Staff. Free; stop by this booth and leave with a 4 x 6 photograph at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 11am.

CPW Photobook & Zine Fair. Organized by Juan Madrid at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 11am.

Upstate Girls by Brenda Ann Kenneally. Presented in partnership with Collar Works of Troy, NY at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 11am.

Sew on & Sew Forth at the Olive Free Library, 11am.

En Studio Trunk Show. Meet Catskill-based designers Malu Byrne and Rick Van Streain Low of En Studio, and experience a special selection of their work, with an accompanying floral installation by artist Adelle Lutz at At Land in Kingston, 12pm.

Family-Friendly Artmaking at the Trolley Barn Gallery in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

Summer Exhibit. Featuring artists Joe Mangrum, Don Johnson, Richard Baronio and Deborah Mangrum-Price at Alibi Art in Kingston, 12pm.

Photography Now! In VR: My Kingston Kids at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 1pm.

Cyanotype Studio with Viktorsha Uliyanova. Free workshop for ages 12 and up, a part of the CPW Kington Photo Festival at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 11:30pm, 2:30pm.

Shades of Blue: Collaborative Cyanotype Quilt Workshop for Teens with Ivan Forde at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 12pm.

Artist Talk: In Conversation with Mimi Young at Pinkwater Gallery in Kingston, 1pm.

ArtStream Launch Party. Celebrate the 25+ new public artworks on display along Kingston’s Point Rail Trail and the artists behind them at ArtBuoy Cafe & Gallerie in Kingston, 3pm.

6th Annual Juried Summer Group Show. Coordinated by Nathalie Andrews and juried by Donald Elder at Olive Free Library, 3pm.

Evergrowth by Emily Ritz at D’Arcy Simpson Art Works in Hudson, 4pm.

Mostly Magic: A Collection of Figurative Sculptures and large-scale Wild Chipmunk Photography by Meredith Morabito at the Newberry Artisan Market in Saugerties, 4pm.

Opening Event – “Bountiful” – Eunju Kang & Fumiko Toda at 433 Warren Street in Hudson, 5pm.

Sun. 7/23

Live Edge Table Build at the Wooden Boat School at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Screenprinting with D.R.A.W. Free workshop; bring any fabric to print on: a t-shirt, a sheet, a canvas tote at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 11am.

Tintype Portraits by Tom Delooza at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 11am.

CPW Photobook & Zine Fair. Organized by Juan Madrid at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 11am.

Dog Photo Portraits with Shannon Greer at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 11am.

Upstate Girls by Brenda Ann Kenneally. Presented in partnership with Collar Works of Troy, NY at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 11am.

Cyanotype Studio with Viktorsha Uliyanova. Free workshop for ages 12 and up, a part of the CPW Kington Photo Festival at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 11:30pm, 2:30pm.

En Studio Trunk Show. Meet Catskill-based designers Malu Byrne and Rick Van Streain Low of En Studio, and experience a special selection of their work, with an accompanying floral installation by artist Adelle Lutz at At Land in Kingston, 12pm.

Queer Knitting Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Photography Now! In VR: My Kingston Kids at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 1pm.

Felted Owls with Christine Adams at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Shades of Blues: Kingston by Ivan Forde at The Center for Photography Woodstock at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston, 1pm.

Bee The Flower: Kundalini Movement & Tantric Perfume Experience. Activate your senses in this guided experience led by esteemed NYC yoga teachers incorporating artist Kelly Heaton’s tantric perfume kit at Artport Kingston, 3pm.

Recycle Me. Performance art piece by Charles Dennis featuring solo guitar from Spaghetti Eastern Music at Glasshouse Project in New Paltz, 5pm.

Mon. 7/24

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson Atelier in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Tues. 7/25

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Craft-ernoons at the Olive Free Library, 3pm.

Kids Crochet Class with Jenn Varon at the Gardiner Library, 4:15pm.