Swinging open the doors to a kaleidoscope of creativity, Alibi Art of Kingston is gearing up to host their much-anticipated Alibi Art Summer Exhibit, inviting art enthusiasts to explore a world of captivating works of art crafted by Joe Mangrum, Don Johnson, Richard Baronio, and Deborah Mangrum-Price.

Joe Mangrum, an internationally acclaimed artist, has carved out a niche with his mesmerizing sand paintings. Mangrum’s repertoire spans a spectrum from transient, commissioned pieces to more enduring creations painted on canvas and wood. His artwork pulsates with elaborate designs and vivacious hues, each piece a testament to the transitory nature of life and art itself. More of Mangrum’s work can be discovered at joemangrum.com.

Joining the exhibit is Don Johnson, an artist who revels in the amalgamation of mixed media. Johnson’s works, which include oil stick paintings on paper and innovative wall sculptures, are a testament to the ingenuity of artistic exploration. He channels an inventive spirit through his pieces, skillfully manipulating architectural forms and ingeniously integrating unexpected materials.

Also taking center stage at the exhibit will be Richard Baronio with his distinctive welded steel sculptures. Baronio employs short stainless steel rods, welding them together to birth fluid, organic forms that command attention. Each sculpture showcases a singular final finish, a byproduct of the welding process rather than traditional patinas. Further insights into Baronio’s work can be found at richardbaroniosculpture.com.

Lastly, the exhibit will feature the versatile artist Deborah Mangrum-Price. Mangrum-Price’s oeuvre revolves around performance and installation art, as well as mixed media. Her presentation will offer an engulfing experience of her “Spirit Cages” series, ingeniously assembled from repurposed textiles and mixed media elements. Additional works by Mangrum-Price can be viewed at deborahmangrumprice.com.