Thu. 7/20

Doug Marcus in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Live karaoke and open mic at The Seasoned Gives Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Solaris Live Music Concert Series featuring The Damian Ecco Band at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 6pm.

Twilight Music in the Parks at the Walkway Over the Hudson in Highland, 6pm.

Jazz at the Beach 2023 at the Saugerties Beach, 6pm.

Too Lazy Boys at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Spellbinder Orchestra in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Spiegeltent Presents: Tray Wellington Band. Banjo phenomenon plays bluegrass and adjacent genres with astonishing adeptness. Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Summer Shorts Film Fest at the Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, all weekend.

A Colony Dance Party with DJ Dave Leonard at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Burlesque & Cabaret Night at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8:30pm.

Fri. 7/21

Summer Strum Music Jam. Hosted by the Town of Rochester Democratic Committee, featuring sets by Mary Juneau, Sean Hoots, Phil Rose & Anna Rose, The Bad Cats, Stephanie Rooker and Ben Tyree, and Sam Zurofsky & Friends. In addition, speakers include Ulster County District Attorney candidate Manny Nneji, County Executive Jen Metzger, Town of Rochester Board candidates Erin Enouen and Emily Dindial, and Highway Superintendent candidate Jeff Frey. Arrowood Farm & Brewery in Accord, 5pm.

Spaghetti Eastern Music at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 5pm.

Jayla Kai / Kyle Esposito in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Gartucky Karaoke Night at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 5pm.

WYLDE Summer Sounds: The Eugene Tyler Band at WYLDE Hudson, 5pm.

The Shambles at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Murali Coryell Band at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Free Music on the Belle featuring The Four26 at Belleayre Mountain, 6pm.

Sweet Megg. Americana, early jazz, blues, western swing and classic country, all captured in a charismatic live performance. Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6:30pm.

DJ Flowers at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

The Bush Brothers at TR Gallo Park in Kingston, 7pm.

Johanna Samuels / Stuart Bogie / Ongoing at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

The Best of the Beatles 1968-1970. Featuring Joey Eppard, Leslie Ritter, Scott Petito, Jeff Marcel, Will Bryant & Adam Widoff at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Jeremy Bar-Illan and his Dragonfly 13 R&B Ensemble at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 8pm.

Nightwave: 80’s Dance Party at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

Hororteria feat. Ex Hyena at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Spiegeltent Presents: Bright Light Bright Light. Campy, delicious fun, including DJ sets from the Scissor Sisters’ Ms Ana Matronic, live sets from some of his favorite New Yorkers and a set of his own cinema-inspired effervescent pop music at the Fisher Center at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 9pm.

Sat. 7/22

Brunch in the Beer Garden with Jenna Nichols at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Julia Haines with Matoaka Little Eagle at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 2pm.

Euphonia! An all ages event that aims to delight the senses through craft-making, multi-sensory experiential art, highly danceable brass music, and more at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 3pm.

Jose Lopez and Chosen Style at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Millstream Summer Soiree at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 4pm.

Spaghetti Eastern Music at West Kill Supply in Kingston, 5pm.

Jim Pospisil at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Leah & Amelia Pape – Happy Hour at Snug Harbor Bar and Grill in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Tape Hiss. Mesmerizing supergroup featuring members of Sonic Youth, Modern Lovers and Arthur Russel’s band. Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Bossa Blue at Hudson House Distillery in West Park, 7pm.

Nancy Donnelly & Bob’s Your Uncle at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Heather Pierson at Phoenicia United Methodist Church in Phoenicia, 7pm.

Wet Noise at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Indian Classical Music with Steve Gorn / Vinay Desai / Samir Chaterjee at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 8pm.

Ranch SIS – Camp Shawanga: Back to The 80s! at Skydive The Ranch in Gardiner, 8pm.

Nanna / Indigo Sparke at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Perry Beekman Trio at the Byrdcliffe Theatre in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Beautiful Bast*rds at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

After Hours 2023: DJ Boyyyish at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10pm.

Sun. 7/23

Brunch at Belleayre with the Christine Spero Group at Belleayre Mountain, 11am.

Jazz Brunch w/ Don Miller at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Brunch in the Beer Garden with Marji Zintz at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

AIR: Gallery Conversation and Performance at the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

Afternoon Music on the Meadow with M’Bollo at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 1pm.

Circle at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

The Manhattan Chamber Players with David Fung on Piano at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 4pm.

Wild Swan Band at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 4pm.

Sunday Bluegrass with Geoff Harden in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Sunday Jazz with Peter Einhorn in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Rose City Band / Bong Wish at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

A Benefit for Abortion Access featuring Amanda Palmer and Daniel Rossen (Grizzly Bear) at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Shutterdog / Mario Rincon at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Mon. 7/24

Half Moon Woodwind Quintet at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Trust Blinks / Husbands / Dogboy / Salamander at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 7/25

Cheer-Accident / Ecstatic Doltage / Doubles at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Latin ATM at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Wed. 7/26

SWDYT? – Joe Baiza / Damon Smith / Matt Crane / Alec Redfearn’s SWRM at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Dead Last Wednesdays with The Deadbeats at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.