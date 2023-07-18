It’s that time of year. The 92nd Woodstock Library Fair with all the favorites you’ve come to expect and a children’s area that won’t disappoint, will he held this Saturday, July 22.

“The first thing we do is together with the Friends (of the Library) seek out an idea for the theme and then we move towards that theme,” said Friends of the Library president Michael Hunt, who coordinates the fair.

“You’re right in the midst of it” is this year’s theme. The fair’s poster, designed by Hunt, is a map of the Woodstock area with color-coded dots identifying the location of art, dance, music, nature, photography, theater/film, wellness, writing and more. It was inspired by acclaimed French flutist and Woodstock resident Georges Barrère’s story of encountering the first wave of tourists in the 1920s. They asked where the colony of the arts was. He told them they were right in the midst of it.

Each year, the fair honors locals who have contributed to the community. Honorees are musicians Cindy Cashdollar and Happy Traum and author Neil Gaiman. Cashdollar and Traum will play some songs after they are honored.

This year marks a return to the traditional food lineup, with the tables of various delights from local restaurants. For the past couple years, food trucks helped satiate people’s hunger.

Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery will be donating ice cream. Beer and wine will be available.

Library Lane, which will be closed to traffic, will host a non-profit row, where organizations can tell people about their causes.

The fair will be back to its regular size after being limited to library property. It couldn’t use the Lasher Funeral Home property last year because it was for sale. Bearsville Center owner Lizzie Vann has purchased the property and has allowed its use. “Lizzie has graciously loaned us the back field, which we haven’t had since 2019,” Hunt said.

The children’s section will include the usual bounce house and water slide and this year, an additional stage will allow for children’s performances. The hatmaking and facepainting will return as well.

There’s been talk of a dunk tank and the possibility of dunking elected town official or candidates.

Of course, fairgoers will also be able to try their luck at the Great Expectations raffle, with first prize a Woodstock weekend getaway with two nights at Onteora Mountain House. Other prizes are dinner at Cucina Ristorante, two classes at Euphoria Yoga, tickets to Levon’s Helm’s barn and dinner at The Bear Cafe.

The fair kicks off with the children’s parade at 9:45 a.m. from the lower Comeau parking lot, followed by the maypole dance on the library lawn. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22, rain or shine.

The music schedule is as follows:

10:15 a.m. Joey Eppard

11a.m. Olivia Siegel

Noon The Rock Academy

1 p.m. Cindy Cashdollar and Happy Traum honored and play a few songs

2 p.m.: Neil Gaiman honored

2:15 p.m. Sarah Perrotta

3 p.m. Roche & Collins

4 p.m. The Righteous Babes