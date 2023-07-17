The YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County has hired Justin Ledoux to serve as the Y’s bicycle program manager, succeeding Tom Polk, who is retiring.

“We’re excited to welcome Justin to the Y,” said Heidi Kirschner, president and CEO of the Y. “Justin is a Wallkill native and brings a wealth of bicycling and youth development expertise to us,” she said.

Ledoux comes to the YMCA with experience as a BMX coach and serves as the vice president of the New Paltz BMX track. He also races BMX as a professional and competes at national events. He received his BA in Health and Physical Education at Marian University in Indianapolis.

“I’m looking forward to joining the YMCA team and developing the bicycling programs the Y is known for,” Ledoux said.

He can be reached at 845-338-3810, extension 102 or jledoux@ymcaulster.org.