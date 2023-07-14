On Thursday July 13, 2023, at 4:20 p.m. Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call of a motor-vehicle rollover crash involving two vehicles located on Route 32 in the area of the Blue Mountain Campground. Investigation by officers established that a 2008 BMW operated by 58-year-old Roy Robinson of Woodstock was traveling north on State Route 32, and as Robinson slowed down for a vehicle ahead of his that was turning left into the campground, Robinson’s vehicle was struck from behind by a 2012 Outback operated by 24-year-old Marcus Wilson of Saugerties. Wilson reported that he did not notice traffic slowing down and struck the BMW in the rear end. The impact of the crash caused the BMW to cross the southbound lane of traffic, coming to rest in a ditch on the west side of the roadway. Both Wilson and Robinson were treated at the scene and then transported by DIAZ Ambulance to the Health Alliance Hospital, for further evaluation. Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by DIAZ Ambulance and the Saxton Fire Department.