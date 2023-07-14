On July 14, 2023, at 10:34 a.m., Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call reporting that a car ran into a house at 44 Camelot Court, Bishops Gate, in the Town of Saugerties. At the time of the call the operator was reported to be unconscious. Investigation by police established that 75-year-old Luigi Bertorelli was operating a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta on Camelot Court in Bishops Gate, when it appears that Bertorelli experienced some sort of medical event, causing Bertorelli’s vehicle to leave the roadway, traveling across two yards before striking the residence at 44 Camelot Court, where the vehicle came to final rest. Bertorelli was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and then transported to the Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston for further treatment. The Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by the Glasco Fire Department, NY.