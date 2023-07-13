One-hundred-and-twenty years ago, on the south-facing side of Mount Guardian, in the Catskill mountains just above the quiet little Town of Woodstock, a small band of artists established a utopian community called the Byrdcliffe Arts Colony. Painters and craftspeople, writers and musicians, social reformers and intellectuals came from across the country to stay at Byrdcliffe and gain inspiration from the bucolic setting and fellow artistic mavericks. Things have never been the same!

Today, the Byrdcliffe Theater, one of the colony’s original structures, is a fully renovated, state-of-the-art, air-conditioned performance space that accommodates 150 people. Throughout its celebrated history, the theater has hosted many dance, drama, opera and other musical and theatrical performances. Walking into the theater through a charming stone terrace and welcoming lobby, you wonder if you’ve gone back in time and are part of a utopian community yourself, about to be entertained by one of your compatriots.

Well, over the next two weekends, that’s exactly what will be happening up at the Byrdcliffe Theater. Two of Woodstock’s most beloved musicians will be performing in the space.

Byrdcliffe welcomes the legendary Jules Shear, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and live performer extraordinaire on Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m. Shear has recorded more than 20 albums to date, and his songs have been covered by many, including Cyndi Lauper who had a hit with, “All Through the Night,” and the Bangles, “If She Knew What She Wants.” Woodstock writer and musician Tad Wise has this to say about Shear: “Jules Shear is among the most honest songwriters living. He’ll make you laugh, cry, dance, prance, mope, give up hope, consider the rope. Until all of a sudden a new song provides him wings to fly. But it’s not an act. That’s a fact. Because this is a man who only knows one thing: and that is to testify.”

The Perry Beekman Trio takes the stage at Byrdcliffe on Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. A rare commodity in the world of classic jazz, Beekman is a gifted guitarist, vocalist, arranger and recording artist, with a passion for the songs of the Great American Songbook. When you add in his quick wit and impressive knowledge of the history of American popular song, you’ve got an uplifting, highly entertaining musical experience. Beekman has performed coast to coast in jazz clubs and festivals, and now he brings his easy playfulness and a relentless sense of swing to the Byrdcliffe stage. He’ll be joined by Joe Kaz on sax and Lou Pappas on bass. As CriticalJazz.com says, “Making old school new cool is a walk in the park for Beekman who is indeed the real deal talent.”

For tickets and information, go to www.woodstockguild.org or call 845-679-2079.