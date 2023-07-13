Rosendale, a town famous in the 19th century for its world-class cement, has in recent years become known as a place that throws some wicked cool festivals. One of Ulster County’s liveliest, the Rosendale Street Festival, is coming up on July 15 and 16.

The Rosendale Street Festival dates back to a one-day birthday blast for legendary local bar-owner Uncle Willy back in 1978.

What started with one stage in a parking lot has grown to six stages across the village featuring a whopping 80 bands over the course of two days.

While past years have featured the likes of Dar Williams and Graham Parker, the festival has developed a “Listen Local” philosophy and strives to present some of the area’s best talent. This year’s lineup will include Lara Hope and the ArkTones, Joey Eppard, M’bollo, Kitty Fisher’s Army, Pitchfork Militia and dozens more.

The festival also includes a kids’ craft area, a drum circle, and close to 100 vendors selling food, drink, and hand-crafted wares.

“Everything is super yummy!” says Carrie Wykoff, who currently co-chairs the festival with several others. “One of my favorite delights are the empanadas from La Ruta Del Sol paired with a fresh lemonade from Lemon Love. As far as adult beverages go The Street Festival runs two beer and cider booths. Our beverage czar, Bre Liggan, curates the best in local craft beer and cider.”

Yes, she just said “beverage czar,” so you have to imagine that the selection is going to be pretty impressive.

Carrie herself moved to Rosendale in 2006, attended her first Street Festival in 2007 and loved it.

“My daughter and I had a blast dancing in the grass to the band Dog on Fleas. She was close to eighteen months old—she’s now entering her senior year at Kingston High School. I quickly identified the organizers saying I was new to the area and an event person. They welcomed me wholeheartedly and today I am part of the family.”

Carrie is quick to point out that she’s just part of a giant crew of people that work all year long to make the festival a reality. From organizing music to managing dozens of vendors and so many other behind-the-scenes tasks, a large cast of folks dedicate their time and talents to the event.

One of the trickiest things to pull off is closing Main Street for two days, which also happens to be state route 213. Coordination between Rosendale, Ulster Counter, and the NYS Department of Transportation starts months in advance. Safety plans must also be coordinated with the Town Board, the Police Department, the Fire Department and others. It seems a bit daunting when you stop to consider it, but somehow they pull together and pull it off each year.

Everyone who works on the festival is a volunteer, and this comes as no surprise to Carrie, who values Rosendale for its community spirit.

“The Town of Rosendale is filled with caring people from different backgrounds and beliefs who know how to put their differences aside to help others and make wonderful things happen,” she says. “Interactions happen everywhere and especially after the pandemic my favorite ones are in person. Like bumping into folks at the supermarket, at the theatre, on the trestle, in the Library, walking up Joppenbergh or strolling down Main Street.”

The former canal town remains wonderfully intact and provides a great backdrop for a celebration of music, food, and people. And while Main Street is closed to cars, there are free parking areas nearby and you can hop on a free shuttle thanks to UCAT. There are also bike racks on both ends of the village. Music starts both days at noon, and the festival happens rain or shine. See the Street Fest website for more details: rosendalestreetfestival.org.

Rosendale Street Festival Entertainment Schedule

Sat. July 15

Creekside Stage – Hey Bub (12pm), Marianne Osiel (1pm), Rob Cannillo (2pm), Kingston Kane (3pm), The Sideman Blues Band (4pm), Brazilian jazz with Ann Belmont / Todd Anderson / Fre Atlast (5pm), The Lone Riders of the Apocalypse (6pm), The Red Goat Vandals (7pm).

Mountain Stage – Payne’s Grey Sky (12pm), Sheila & The Deep End (1pm), RQ Project (2pm), ZyDeFi (3pm), Todd Baker and the Breakdowns (4pm), Tulula! (5pm), Gus Mancini & The Sonic Soul Band (6pm), Pitchfork Militia (7pm), Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones (8pm).

Cafe Stage – Laszlo Lang (12:30pm), Flash Company (1:30pm), Ramona Lane (2:30pm), Santa Barbara (4:30pm), Song of Solomon (5:30pm), Marji Zintz (6:30pm), Victoria Levy and Beki Brindle Band (7:30pm).

Firehouse Stage – Bryan Dunn (12:30pm), Primalia (1:30pm), Jimmy Eppard (2:30pm), Circus of Wolves (3:30pm), Kendra McKinley (4:30pm), Tasi (5:30pm), Pour La Terre (6:30pm), Jb Heaven & the Rock City Revival (7:30pm).

Soy Stage – Sarah Stamberg (12:30pm), Gabriella Anne (1:30pm), Dead End Beverly (2:30pm), callie mackenzie (3:30), Joe Walentini (4:30pm), Pete Santora (5:30), Too Lazy Boys (6:30pm), The Dempsey / nelson Way (7:30pm).

Rosendale Theatre – Backyard Fire (1pm), Woodstock Film Festival Youth Lab (2pm), Drumsong Orchestra – Directed by Ubaka Hill (3pm), HUDSY (4pm), Hotdish (5pm), Bloom (7pm).

Sun. July 16

Creekside Stage – Kate Prascher (12pm), Ratboy Jr. (1pm), Little Rock (2pm), Still, Shaken, and Stirred (3pm), Madarka (4pm), Rosendale Brass Band & Social Club (5pm).

Mountain Stage – The Hillside Fusion (12pm), Grampfather (1pm), Under Culture (2pm), Wallace Family and Friends (3pm), The D-Squared Band (4pm), What? (5pm), Robert Cahill Band (6pm).

Firehouse Stage – Rob Cuevas (12:30pm), Los Doggies (1:30pm), BluCrush (2:30pm), iS (3:30pm), Sancocho Latin Fusion Band (4:30pm), Joey Eppard (5:30pm).

Cafe Stage – paleheap (12:30pm), Hide and Shine (1:30pm), Sean Morrison Trio (2:30pm), Libricide (3:30pm), Kitty Fisher’s Army (4:30pm), M’bollo (5:30pm).

Soy Stage – Starling Annie (12:30pm), James Bacon (1:30pm), Francesca Hoffman (2:30pm), Spaghetti Eastern Music (3:30pm), Barely Lace (4:30), BobKat (5:30pm).

Rosendale Theatre – Pop Icons (12pm), Bucketlist (1pm), Starlight Trio (2pm), Kurt Henry & Dog Knows (3pm), Rosendale Ukulele Group (4pm), Percussion Orchestra of Kingston (5pm).