As a former Human Rights Commissioner and a passionate advocate for equality and justice, I want to express my unwavering support for the three esteemed commissioners from the Ulster County Human Rights Commission who recently resigned. Their departure is an immense loss for the vital work of promoting and protecting human rights in our county.

These three individuals have been outstanding citizens and have made significant contributions to the commission’s mission. Their deep commitment to upholding the principles of equality, justice, and fairness has been unwavering, and their expertise has been invaluable in advancing human rights causes in our community.

The decision to resign was undoubtedly a difficult one for them, and it underscores the gravity of the concerns they have raised. Their actions reflect their unwavering dedication to the principles and integrity of the commission. It is deeply disheartening to witness the loss of their remarkable contributions.

I implore the Ulster County authorities to take the concerns raised by these respected commissioners seriously. It is crucial that any issues undermining the commission’s integrity and effectiveness be addressed promptly and transparently.

These commissioners’ resignation leaves a significant void in the human rights landscape of our county. Their departure is not only a loss for the commission but also for the community they have tirelessly served. Their unwavering commitment to human rights has inspired many, and their absence will undoubtedly be felt.

I want to extend my deepest gratitude to these outstanding individuals for their dedicated years of service and their unwavering commitment to human rights. They have made a lasting impact on our community, and their contributions will be remembered.

In these challenging times, it is crucial that we come together to reaffirm our commitment to upholding human rights. Let us Together, we can work towards a more equitable and just society for all.

Alice Cook

Former Human Rights Commissioner