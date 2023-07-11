Thu. 7/13

The Hardgroves in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Karaoke/Open Mic at Seasoned Gives The Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

The Lesser Ape at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Twilight Music in the Parks at the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Highland, 6pm.

Solaris Live Music Concert Series: Hey Bub at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 6pm.

Pyrex / Rider/Horse / Beech Creeps. Witness the best of modern post-punk at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Jupiter Nights: Mmeadows / Kendra McKinley at Basilica in Hudson, 7pm.

The Levins in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

The Mahavishnu Project & Friends Extravaganza. 60th birthday blowout for Gregg Bendian, featuring performances of the Project’s most treasured pieces. The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Classic Burlesque at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Interference / Dark Hippie / Carnwennan at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Jazz at the Beach 2023 at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Fri. 7/14

Dave Brown at the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 5pm.

Brad Cole at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 5pm.

Live Jazz with Chad McLoughlin at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 5pm.

Cajun/Zydeco Dance Party with Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys. Cajun dance party on the deck overlooking the Hudson with the foot-stomping, hip-swaying Cajun sounds at The Hudson House Distillery in West Park, 6pm.

90 Proof at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, 6pm.

Wild Pink / Fraternal Twin at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

The Stoller Bros. with Rob Stein at Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 6pm.

Monk Americana at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Yard Sale at the Beer Garden at the Colony, 7pm.

Finding Alice at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Dylan Doyle Band at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Sean Matthew Whiteford & The House Party Band. A stellar summer night of dancing to all your fave jams from the 70s, 80s, 90s and more at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm. ​

White Hills / Bitter Wish / Century Plants at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Always…Patsy Cline at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, 8pm.

Erin Markey and Jasmine Rice LaBeija at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Open Mic with Loki at Lightforms Art Center in Hudson, 8pm.

DJ Dance Party with DJ Majic Juan & DJ Jimmy Fingers at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9pm.

Sat. 7/15

Brunch: Markley & Balmer at the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am. ​

The Blues and Beyond at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 11am.

Jazz Brunch with Art Lillard at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Kate Prascher. Scintillating vocals that are at turns tender, playful and heart-piercing, with folksy, understated pop songwriting sprouted from Tennessee roots. Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm.

Gratefully Yours at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Peter Einhorn’s Jazz Trio at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 4pm.

Steven Michael Pague at Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 5pm.

Robin the Hammer in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Clare & The Reasons / Après Bastille Day Celebration. “A sassy blast of jazz-noir” says The Guardian. Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Midsummer Night Swing in the Park with ClubSwing at Field of Dreams Pavilion in New Paltz, 6pm.

Matt Garrity Trio w/ Pete Smith & John Menegon at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Julie Byrne / Strugglin’ at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Dmitry Wild Band – Live Tent Show at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Jules Shear at the Byrdcliffe Theater in Woodstock, 8pm.

Salsa Night with Cuboricua at The Falcon in Marlboro, 8pm.

Toombs Disco: Classic Roots Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Nick Hakim at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

An Evening with Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 8pm.

Community Rave Network at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Abraham & the Groove at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sun. 7/16

Brunch: Duo Loco in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Benefit for Greg Severin (aka “Crazy”) with The Willi Amrod Band and Dorrain Scofield. Come out to support Greg in his time of need after a motorcycle accident. Food and drink available. Saugerties Elks Lodge, noon.

Afternoon Concert: Setting Sun at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 1pm.

Liana Gabel at Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm.

Sunday Bluegrass: Bluegrass Clubhouse in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Lily of the Valley at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Journey Blue Heaven and Friends at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 4pm.

Escher String Quartet at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 4pm.

Bill Vanaver and Friends at Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 4pm.

Sunday Jazz with Peter Einhorn in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Latin ATM at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Julie Byrne / Chanel Beads at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts Quintet at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Vaudeville Frolic of 1923 at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Lina Tullgren / The Lentils / Zannie Owens at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Mon. 7/17

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Darren Jessee / Yours are the Only Ears at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Karaoke with Sailor Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 7/18

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Noah Meyer at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Wed. 7/19

Hayden Pedigo / Willis Ross at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Open Mic Night at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Samba/Bossanova Night with The Peter Einhorn Quartet at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.