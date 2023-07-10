Classic-car enthusiasts have been known to travel from great distances to attend the annual Sawyer Motors Car Show in Saugerties. This year was no exception. The 19th-edition of the car show returned to Saugerties on Sunday, July 9 and antique, customized and classic cars of all types filled Partition and Main streets in all their gleaming glory. Continuous music was provided by seven bands on each corner. About an hour after the event started, a storm blew in and the sky opened up with wind, rain, thunder and lightning. Festivalgoers dispersed and the streets became a parking lot. The event was organized by Sawyer Motors owner Bob Siracusano.