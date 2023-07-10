Sometimes what you’ve been looking for is right under your nose. After an extensive search, the Saugerties Central School District’s (SCSD) Board of Education unanimously agreed that Interim Superintendent Dan Erceg is interim no more.

Following a special meeting of the School Board, Erceg was appointed the district’s new superintendent, officially taking the reins months after being installed on an interim basis after former Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt returned to the Kingston City School District.

“Receiving the unanimous backing of the Saugerties Board of Education is truly an immense honor,” Erceg said.“It is validation of not only my work, but also my vision for the district and the community that I am deeply passionate about. This overwhelming support also reinforces my dedication to making a positive impact and underscores the importance of the goals I have set for the betterment of our educational system. I am grateful for this vote of confidence and remain committed to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to me with utmost diligence and enthusiasm.”

Erceg officially takes the reins 21 years after graduating from Saugerties High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Adolescent Education from Marist College, a Master of Science in Applied Mathematics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Russell Sage College.

Before returning to his alma mater, Erceg taught mathematics at James Campbell High School, in Honolulu, Hawaii; and at LaGrange Middle School in the Arlington Central School District. His first administrative position was as the Kingston City School District’s Assistant Director of Math, Science and Technology Grades 5-12, and then he became Vice Principal of J. Watson Bailey Middle School in the same district. Erceg came home as the aassistant principal at Saugerties High School, director of Human Resources, and finally deputy superintendent in the SCSD.

The search for a new superintendent saw the SCSD led by Ulster BOCES Superintendent Jonah Shenker, a process which collated information from an extensive community survey. The search found the district’s next leader right in its own proverbial backyard.

“Dr. Erceg perfectly embodies the important traits that our faculty, staff, students, and community identified in the survey,” said Board President Robert Thomann in a district press release.

Erceg said he’ll apply the same principles as superintendent that he did in his prior roles in the district and planned to hit the ground running.

“Moving forward, I am committed to remaining true to my authentic self,” he said. “My unwavering focus will continue to revolve around generating meaningful opportunities for our students. Over the next few months, I plan to actively engage with a diverse range of stakeholders in Saugerties. By listening to their perspectives and understanding what they cherish about our community, I aim to gain valuable insights into how we can enhance and expand opportunities for our students. It is through this collaborative approach that we can work together to improve the educational landscape and create a brighter future for every student in Saugerties.”

Erceg said his approach would share focus between the short- and long-terms.

“As we embark on the new school year, my primary focus will remain steadfast on our district goals, which encompass three crucial areas: student achievement, climate, culture and community, as well as safety and security,” he said. “By remaining dedicated to these vital district goals, we aim to create an educational experience that not only equips students with academic excellence but also promotes personal growth, community engagement and a strong foundation for future success.”

As for the long term, Erceg said he took inspiration from a turn of phrase during an educational conference.

“We will be formulating a strategic plan which will guide us into the future,” he said. “ At a recent conference the presenters stated, ‘How do we shift our approach from preparing our kids for the future to how do we prepare our students to shape the future?’”