Flanked by legislators Joe Maloney and Laura Petit, three members of the Ulster County Human Rights Commission (HRC), Carl Brown, Martin Dunkley and Bruce Ginsberg gathered outside the county office building in uptown Kingston on Friday to announce their resignation from the commission.

The announcement is intended to draw attention in support of county health department employee Bethany Daley, whom they allege has been the victim of a years-long pattern of workplace discrimination and abuse. Daley, who is white, says she received the abuse on account of her two sons, who are black. Frustrated with the county response, she filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

The resignation of the commissioners is also meant as a formal protest to highlight the actions of the current interim leader of the commission, Esi Lewis.

The county executive could not be immediately reached for comment. No attempts were made to contact Esi Lewis or health department head Dr. Carol Smith. This is an incomplete breaking story. with updates to come.

“Since she [Lewis] began her tenure, in beginning of May,” charged Ginsberg, “it’s been marred by meetings cancelled for no reason, lying on a continual basis to the human-rights commissioners, including the three of us, and mishandling of cases.”

The commissioners alleged that Daley has been further injured by the violation of her confidentiality by Lewis, who they say has inappropriately communicated Daley’s complaint with deputy executive Johanna Contreras who has oversight of the department in which the violation is said to have occurred.

“It’s a violation of her trust, confidentiality and state law,” said Ginsberg. “She has whistleblower protections.”

The ex-commissioners charge what amounts to a hostile takeover which they say is currently underway to replace commissioners viewed as problematic by the county administration.

“The Ulster County Human Rights Commission has been hijacked by the county executive,” said Ginsberg.

Brown said Lewis had called him earlier in the week to let him know he was no longer chair of the board.”

“How often does Esi Lewis,” asked Maloney, “tell you what you can and can’t work on?”

“Every meeting,” they each responded.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve received complaints from county employees who filed formal complaints with the personnel department,” observed legislator Petit. “The finance department. UCAT. Now it’s the Department of Health.”

With the resignation, of Brown and Dunkley, only one person of color remains on the commission.