Thu. 7/6

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Library, 10:30am.

The Historic Woodstock Art Colony: The Arthur A. Anderson Collection at The Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art at SUNY New Paltz, 11am.

Crafting with Malina: Summer Kindness Club. Make and send cards to a local assisted living facility and making beautiful paper flower bouquets to brighten someone’s day at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Adult Craft Night at the Town of Ulster Public Library, 5pm.

Fri. 7/7

Bee Kind: Sidewalk Chalk Art at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 11am.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Mural Together. Paint the windows, mural style at the Esopus Library, 6pm.

Fran Sutherland “Past & Present” Gallery Reception Opening at the Esopus Library, 6pm.

Sat. 7/8

9th Annual Celebration of the Arts Expo (see brief in this issue) at the SUNY Ulster Kingston Center, 10am.

Circumambulation: A Workshop for Creative Makers. A visionary writing and meditation practice of walking the perimeter of a place and drawing creative inspiration, wisdom, and guidance from the periphery — metaphorically, spiritually, and practically. at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 12pm.

Opening Reception for Oaxaca Week Photo Exhibit at CONVEY/er/or Art Gallery in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Cat Art Show Opening at the Howland Public Library in Beacon, 5pm.

BAU Gallery Presents: July Openings at BAU Gallery in Beacon, 6pm.

Sun. 7/9

Wood and Resin Jewelry Class. Learn how to make stunning pieces using a variety of techniques.at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Queer Knitting Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Creation Station Pop-Up: Wayne Thiebaud Pop Art at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Hodgepodge Collage. Twice monthly free community collage workshops in Midtown Kingston, 4pm.

Mon. 7/10

Bee Active: Guided Hike at Mill Brook Preserve. Join local parent and environmental educator Adam Harlec for a short, kid led hike at Mill Brook Preserve in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson Atelier in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Tues. 7/11

Esopus Artists at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Kids Crochet Class with Jenn Varon at the Gardiner Library, 4:15pm.

Wed. 7/12

Make it Make Sense. Learn your worth as an artist and how to price your work accordingly at Arts Mid-Hudson in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Ulster County Photo Club at the Esopus Library, 6:30pm.