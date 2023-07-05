The mountains are reverberating with music this summer, and not just because they’re remarkably acoustically refractive. The sheer number of outdoor live music events makes one wonder if the whole Hudson Valley region should be marketed as one summer-long meta music festival.

The latest venue to grow a blossoming bill of sonic entertainment is Belleayre Mountain in Shandaken with its Friday night concert series Music on the Belle, presented by the Clubhouse at the Shandaken Inn. Somehow they’ve managed to make these shows free to the public, so there’s little excuse not to hike yourself up the mountain for merriment.

The shows will take place outside if the weather’s ideal, otherwise the Discovery Lodge will be the main stage.

Opening the series on July 7 is Guilty Pleasure, a New York-based funksplosion with elements of Motown, R&B, soul and pop. Southern rockers 90 Proof Band head up July 14th’s show, and The Four26, a contemporary/classic pop-rock group performs on July 21.

Fans of latin jazz and salsa should boogie up on July 28 to enjoy Chris Washburne & The Syotos, who imbue a modern, almost R&B-like approach to these classic genres. On August 4, Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra will drop some Grammy-winning polka on the audience, and we expect much jubilant dancing in return. Polished classic and contemporary soul band Soul Purpose plays August 11, and more soul will be delivered with a swing/big band twist when The Trapps perform August 18.

Rounding out the summer sessions at Belleayre are two perfectly-fitting inclusions: Modern bluegrass sensations the Eugene Tyler Band (August 25), and Die Schlauberger, a traditional German band known for their “alpine rock” (September 1).

Music’s not all that’s on the mountain’s menu for these shows: Attendees will enjoy food and drink (including frozen beverages), as well as the accouterments of the resort, such as gondola rides, lawn games, and of course, stunning views.

For more information including showtimes, go to belleayre.com/todo/music-on-the-belle/.