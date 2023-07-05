Ahmya Carrube of Saugerties, has been awarded a $1000 scholarship by the Friends of the Saugerties Public Library.

Carrube is the daughter of Lisa Carrube. She plans to major in music education at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Carrube is an alto who began performing in third grade and then joined choir and band in fourth grade. She plays piano and trumpet. She is a long-time volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club where she is willing to help in any way she can. She has participated in the club’s Holiday in the Village activities, as well as distributing Thanksgiving dinners, among others.

“It is always a pleasure to award the Friends scholarship to students engaged in community service,” said Jennifer Kavanagh, co-president of the Friends. “They are a beacon for our future. We congratulate Ahmya.”