Kingston’s former school district administration building at 61 Crown Street uptown will later this year become the temporary home of Kingston’s public library for about 18 months while the library’s building at 55 Franklin Street is renovated.

“We’re delighted to have found such a wonderful temporary home in the beautiful Cioni Building,” library board president Sarah Wenk said. “This space will allow us to continue to provide a dedicated children’s area, community meeting space, computer access, and many more of our current offerings and services.”

New York City-based Gottlieb Real Estate purchased the Cioni Building in November 2018, and the school district moved its administrative offices from the building in 2020.

Library director Margie Menard was pleased. “In the Cioni Building, we’ve found a temporary home that will provide library users continuing access to important opportunities for learning, growth and connection,” she said.