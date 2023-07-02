There’s a place where wagging tails and joyous barks mingle, not in the center of town but central to the community in Kingston — a plot of land known as the Kingston Point Dog Park. Like a secret sanctuary, this park holds immense importance for both canines and their dedicated owners.

Sunday, July 9 will mark the ten-year anniversary of Kingston’s only dog park and to mark the occasion it’s worth recognizing that this slice of puppy paradise didn’t happen overnight. The Kingston Point Dog Park (KPDP) came to fruition thanks to the drive and perseverance of a small group of concerned citizen volunteers who formed the non-profit, Friends of Kingston Point Dog Park in the aughts. Spearheaded by Evi Seidman of Kingston and Angela Garnier of Ulster Park, and supported by many other members of the local community, the group spent years advocating and hounding the City of Kingston officials until, in 2011, a resolution was passed for the development of the KPDP.

City officials and Friends of KPDP settled on the current location near Kingston Point Park. Dr. Marilynn Glassier, a professional dog park consultant, guided KPDP’s design and Dr. Glassier is still helping to consult on the park ten years later. Fencing, signage, bag dispensers, seating and more were obtained — with countless obstacles overcome by the group along the way. The park was finally opened on July 9, 2013.

“Evi (Seidman) worked tirelessly, yet maintained her sense of humor throughout the process,” said local advocate, dog owner and member of Friends of KPDP Christine Roberts. “Mike (Schaefer) checked and repaired the fence over the years without even being asked. Their vision and perseverance have enriched the lives of so many people and their dogs for the past ten years!”

The determined work of a few became a true community effort and as a result, was of very little cost to taxpayers, according to Roberts. Friends of KPDP raised funds through individual and personal donations and in-kind donations. The city of Kingston stepped in to support it as well. Construction labor was provided at no cost by Schaefer Fence of Saugerties and Ulster County Department of Corrections. “Mike Schaefer didn’t even have a dog!” said Roberts. Prior to the opening of KPDP, Friends of KPDP recruited and educated park stewards to guide park visitors, ensuring the smooth operation of the community’s new dog park. The group even managed a registration process that city officials had requested. Friends of KPDP successfully operated KPDP for a full year, then gifted the park to the City of Kingston.

In 2014, Mayor Shayne Gallo wrote a letter to the Friends group congratulating them for accomplishing an ambitious goal: to have a public off-leash park approved, installed and operational.

For ten years, KPDP has served as a vibrant hub of socialization, where dogs of all breeds and backgrounds gather to exchange sniffs, playful pounces and build camaraderie. But its significance stretches beyond mere playdates. Dog parks are where exercise meets enrichment, where bonds deepen and where a community of dog-loving souls unites. This dedicated space allows dogs to interact, enhancing their social skills and reducing behavioral issues that may arise from isolation. As a result, KPDP has become more than just a place for dogs to play; it strengthens community ties, promotes a sense of belonging and has a positive impact on the overall well-being of residents. These sentiments are felt in the comments left by over 50 park-goers recognizing the tenth year of the park’s existence (on view at the park).

Those who use the park, like Roberts, hope that city officials consider the positive impact of KPDP on the community in the years ahead when improvements are needed.“ May future park advocates maintain a collaborative relationship with city officials so that KPDP continues to be a place of exercise and socialization for our canine companions and a place of community and learning for dog owner,” says Roberts.

Kingston Point Dog Park is located at 41 Delaware Avenue in Kingston. It is open dawn to dusk.