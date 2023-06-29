The Lace Mill in Kingston is truly one of RUPCO’s greatest accomplishments: An enormous, gorgeously renovated industrial building boasting affordable housing for artists and creators alongside space for exhibitions, performances and other cultural get-togethers. If you can overlook the intermittent deafening noise from the adjacent train tracks, it’s as close to the idyllic vision of the kind of housing the prolific developer sought to bring to the Hudson Valley.

Under the guidance of the Lace Mill Arts Council, the arts scene here has been very active as of late, featuring a diverse lineup of art exhibitions, music, dance, and theater performances, classes and lectures.

Celebrating its 8th year as a steadily growing cultural hub, the council is producing the Summertide Art and Music Festival, a summer-long celebration that kicks off Sat. July 1st at 4pm with bountiful art, music and food.

Visitors are welcome to soak up the sounds of live music from Michael Bisio, Juma Sultan, Marianne Osiel, Sean Cortright, Kid Busy, The Daniel Palladino Quartet, Creek and Seed Song Farm, and Alexander Turnquist. Adding a light-hearted touch, the event will be peppered with comedy performances by Charles Dennis and Claire Porter. A suggested donation of $25 is requested to support the musicians.

Guests can also savor Japanese fare from Youko Yamamato of the much-buzzed-about Tamni Ramen Restaurant and other delicacies curated by food epicurean Joe Fitzgerald, all while admiring the artwork near the Main gallery. The current exhibit spotlights works from accomplished artists in the Hudson Valley, including Staats Fasoldt, Ron DeNitto, Leslie Bender, Nancy Catandella, Pablo Shine, Chris Gonyea, and many others. Seriously, there are nearly three dozen artists featured in this exhibit! The gallery will continue to be open throughout July and August, with viewing hours each Saturday and Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm.

The Lace Mill promises even more exciting performances scheduled for the rest of the summer. For information on Summertide or to stay in the loop on future events, visit thelacemillarts.com.